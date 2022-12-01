Inside China’s brutal Covid army ‘The Big Whites’ Who ‘weld people into their homes’ Protesters are brutally crushed

Even though China has been suffering from the Covid pandemic, the constant presence of hazmat-clad police officers in their lives is a reminder.

Also known as ‘Da Bai’ They are also known as the Big Whites. Their uniforms have earned them a bad reputation for brutally treating protestors and welding people in their homes.

Guangzghou: A group of Big Whites invade a neighborhood

A gun-wielding enforcer at the airport stops travellers

Chinese homes were welded together

Protesters led by Big Whites away

This term refers to the numerous brigades made up of medical personnel, police officers and volunteers wearing white hazmat suits that have been present throughout the pandemic.

China’s state media has used the term since the virus emerged in 2020 in Wuhan to soften their image.

But video has shown the faceless Big Whites brutally beating anyone who steps out of line as they enforce Chinese president Xi Jinping’s harsh ‘Zero Covid’ policy.

Samuel Yu, a Shanghai marketing executive aged 40, summarized the feelings of many Chinese: “Those Big Whites don’t have any sense of humanity.”

Recently, video footage shows that dozens of police officers in pandemic-style white uniforms, with shields covering their heads, moved in formation towards Guangzhou, the southernmost city.

Later, police were seen taking a group of handcuffed people to unknown locations.

The hail of bottles met them as a signal of anger.

China’s ability to control its 1.4 billion population has helped limit its Covid death toll.

However, the Communist Party is dependent on its base soldiers. These men often resort to brutality and use their new spying powers against neighbours.

Some have referred to Dabai as ‘white guards’ Referring to the Cultural Revolution’s Red Guard zealots under Chairman Mao. This led to mass up until Mao’s death in 1976.

“There has always been a strong stress on collective action in China, in which individuals can have their interests subsumed by the overall needs of society,” Rana Mitter is a Professor of Chinese Politics at Oxford University.

“The Big Whites also play a convenient role for the government, as they can deflect popular anger from the central authorities.”

One Big White, a Shanghai resident, asked not to be identified because he was afraid of reprisals.

Describe the work using these words: “very stressful,” he said he needed to stand outside in an ill-fitting hazmat suit for as long as six hours at a time, meaning that he can’t really drink water or go to the toilet.

He said that he had been told to not sit down if it looked like he might collapse.

Video footage of coronavirus patients inside their homes was shown at the start of the lockdown beginning in 2020.

People are being held in prison at their own homes, which has had devastating results.

Recently, footage was released of a girl screaming for help as her mother allegedly fell to her death 12 floors below. “welded in” During a Covid lockdown.

This video depicts the young woman, now 29, trying to find her mother after she took her own death.

Another image shows the terrifying moment when screaming women are taken to Covid Quarantine Camps in China by officials wearing hazmat.

Unbelievably shocking footage was released in October showing machine gun-wielding Big Whites herding their families at Yunnan Province’s airport.

The Big Whites have also been involved in the disturbances at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

They were blocking the escape of workers after the plant was locked down.

Haunting footage shared on Twitter showed their latest attempt, as hundreds of employees marched down the empty motorway.