Inside Anthony Joshua's daily 5000-calorie diet as he prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk
By Brandon Pitt
In
Anthony Joshua has been consuming a remarkable 5000 calories every day as he prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

The WBA (Super), IBF (and WBO) heavyweight champion will be defending his belts with the unbeaten Usyk.

AJ has created a huge diet plan to get in shape for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bout.

The 31 year-old doubles his daily intake of the recommended 2,500 calories per day for a male fighter before each fight.

He had to learn to do so the hard way, though, as he revealed to Coach in 2018: “In the past, I didn’t eat enough… I’d have breakfast, snack during the day and then not eat until dinner.”



Anthony Joshua posing in front of some food
Anthony Joshua adopts a mega diet ahead of his fights

That couldn’t be further from the truth now with his nutritionist Mark Ellison making sure he eats a bucket load of useful grub.

“Even though he can eat a large amount of food it has to be good quality – we can’t fuel him on junk,” Ellison told The Times.

“I’ve got a BMW 5-series estate and the haul from the greengrocers fills up the boot.”

Joshua’s enormous breakfast, which often includes five eggs, fresh fruits, yoghurt and milk, usually has a variety of vegetables. Sometimes, it even contains smoked salmon on a bagel.

Anthony Joshua eating food
The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has nutritionist Mark Ellison looking after his 5000 calorie diet

His morning intake doesn’t stop there as he will then have an electrolyte drink, a recovery shake and one of a sandwich, pasta pot or salad box.

Joshua will have lunch for two, consisting of two large chicken breasts, sweet potatoes, and vegetables, as well as yoghurt, honey, and more.

Feeling peckish yet?

Ellison makes the cruel decision to make him wait until the evening to enjoy his next meal, which is an incredible feast.



Anthony Joshua poses as he takes part in a training session during the Anthony Joshua Media Day at English Institute of Sport on September 12, 2018 in Sheffield, England.
The enormous daily intake allows him to be in top condition come fight night

The 24-1 pro tucks into two fillet steaks which are served up with veg, in case he hadn’t had enough already, and either pasta or wholegrain rice.

You still have time to get a slow-release protein shake or a protein bar for bedtime.

All that food is used to fuel his 17-stone frame, which he uses for the extensive weight training and exercise he does at fight camps.

Ellison adds: “If anything he has to be careful because he can easily not get enough fuel in, especially when he’s doing two, two-hour training sessions a day and fulfilling media requirements.”

