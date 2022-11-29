Inside Adrienne Bailon’s Marriage

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton have been married now for six years and the two opened up about what it takes to have a successful union. “I think there’s something really beautiful to surrendering to your marriage because it’s not always going to be the way you planned it to be,” On an episode of “The Voice”, the singer stated that she was a fan. “All Things Adrienne” YouTube “And there’s nothing like just surrendering to the journey and loving every moment of it as opposed to like, ‘It was supposed to be this way.'” Bailon said that her and her husband found the right balance. Some days Bailon takes full control, while others he is more in charge.

A former 3LW member joked also that she and her spouse don’t follow social norms, but that they each take care of the maintenance of the home. “My husband makes sure that everything gets done in the house,” She said. Houghton also stated that, while he does make sure everything is running smoothly, there’s one thing in particular that he lets Bailon take the reins on. “Laundry, I don’t really mess with that,” He added. Their marriage is made possible by the fact that they have been great friends for many years prior to starting dating. “I think that makes a difference,” Bailon (via TheJasmineBrand). “He got to know the real me and I love that.”

As a couple they are still growing, but they have also grown as a whole family.