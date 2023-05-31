Innocent’s Mermaids twitter thread and the ‘boycott trend’ explained

Innocent Drinks has partnered up with Mermaids charity, so why is it that people are demanding to boycott the smoothie company.

It appears that the ongoing culture war between conservative pundits, and brands who have celebrated LGBTQ+ communities has migrated from the US to UK. Innocent Drinks, the smoothie brand known for its quirky marketing approach, is the latest company to face boycott calls after it published a Twitter thread written in collaboration with Mermaids – an LGBTQ+ charity.

Innocent Smoothies works with Mermaids Charity

The annual celebration of International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) was held on Wednesday, 17 May.

Innocent Drinks, in order to commemorate the event, took to Twitter just two weeks later, on 30 May, to educate its 295,000+ fans on terms and topics related to the LGBTQ+ Community.

Innocent sought the help of British charity Mermaids to guide the merchants in the right direction. “We’re always looking for ways to be more inclusive, so, we asked Mermaids to teach us what’s okay to say”, Innocent.

Innocent then went on to define and name the four following concepts: gender diversity, gender misgendering and deadnaming.

What charity is Mermaids?

According to its official website, Mermaids was founded in 1995 and has gone on to become one of the “UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charities” in the years since.

Mermaids is a charity that aims to help children and youth up to age 20 who are transgender or non-binary.

Mermaids offers a range of services, including community groups online as well as in-person. They also provide support to families who have a gender nonconforming member.

While the thread was intended to be something of an educational resource, Innocent’s Mermaids collaboration has been met with a great deal of anger from certain elements of Twitter, leading to Innocent having to hide a number of replies that contained strong language, or could be described as being threatening.

What is the reason for people to boycott Innocent Drinks or smoothies?

Innocent appears to have been targeted in a similar way to Target, the US retailer that recently received criticism for some items in its 2023 Pride collection.

Basically, there is a vocal minority of Twitter users who are against brands participating in LGBTQ+ events like Pride and marketing their products to LGBTQ+ consumers.

Many of the people complaining about these brands, particularly in the US, market themselves as conservative pundits or commentators and are subscribed to Twitter’s verification system – thus amplifying their voices on the algorithm.

Such an attitude was optimised by one Twitter user who replied “Thanks, you are now on my ‘do not buy’ list” to the thread. “Like your product but I stop buying it from today. Bye”, tweeted another user in support of an Innocent smoothie boycott.

Contact The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender National Hotline for support by phone, email, or chat. (888) 8434564. You can also contact the GLBT National Youth Talkline, which is for youth up to age 25, at (800)246-7743.

Trans Lifeline, an organization that connects transgender people with the local community (877-565-8860), can be contacted at this number. The website also provides information about local support groups and resources.

PFLAG offers a variety of support services and telephone helplines. You can read more about it here.

For UK support, visit LGBT.Foundation/helpline or call 0345 330 30 30, or email [email protected] You can also reach a crisis text line 24 hours a day at Give Us A Shout (85258) or call MindLine Trans+ on 0300 3305468.