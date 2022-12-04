Information about Charles Melton for Every Riverdale Fan

It wouldn’t be easy to identify exactly where it is. “home” Charles Melton is because he moved around the world his entire life. Melton refers to himself as “The Nomad” and his dad’s army job. “an army brat” In the following: GQ interview. Melton was born Juneau in Alaska. He later lived in several other states of the United States, such as Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. Same outlet. His family moved once to Seoul, South Korea with his parents. Where Melton lived for five years And enjoyed time with my family.

Melton moved with his family to Germany in the wake of South Korea. He also loved Germany. “In Germany, we were stationed in Illesheim,” He told the story Heavy. “And I remember school in Ansbach military base and then, you know, every weekend, you know, the bases are all different sizes and Illesheim was the smallest military base in Germany. So, we would drive to, you know, the military base in Bitburg to go shopping at the BX or PX because it was so big.” Four years later, Melton and his family moved from Germany to Kansas. Kansas is the place Melton attended highschool, as well as college. There he lived for five years. Mixed Asian MediaThen, she moved to New York, for a few years. Los Angeles was followed, then Vancouver. “Riverdale” films.