indy100 9111911 For some, Batman might seem like a grimy, dark, brooding superhero who can’t crack jokes, and never has fun.| indy100

If you are of a certain age, you might think that Batman can only be a gritty, dark and brooding superhero, who can’t crack jokes and never has any fun.

Christopher Nolan, thank you. Zack Snyder. Joel Schumacher, it didn’t help. Or, Christian Bale. Or, Ben Affleck.

We are proud to present Adam West, the best actor ever to play Batman.

You might only be aware of West, who died last in 217 aged 88, as the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, in Family Guy.

He was the Caped Crusader in the original TV Batman adaptation. It aired for three seasons from 1966 to 1968 and was hilarious.

It was bright, funny, bizarre and psychedelic. There were many side-splitting jokes and it was entertaining. Much of that was West’s fault, as he was known for his dry delivery and impeccable comedy timing.

This was none more evident in a scene shared by Twitter user @YUXLOA where Batman has to talk over the phone to his alter-ego Bruce Wayne, in order to fool Commissioner Gordon and Chief O’Hara.

The scene, which includes West’s subtle voice changes and the way he alters his expression to talk as Wayne or Batman, is pure gold.

This scene is from 1967’s ‘Ice Spy’ episode. Mr Freeze sent his specially trained seal Isolde to Gotham City Police Headquarters with a request that Batman pay a ransom for the kidnapped professor.

Although it is unlikely that this entire episode has been seen, the clip has won the hearts of internet users, with more than 900,000.

Let’s not forget about this genius scene from the 1966 Batman movie.

God bless Adam West.