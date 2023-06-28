Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny Review: Harrison Ford’s much-loved last mission is a decent one

IF you like the thrill of the chase, you’ll love this latest — and last — instalment from Indy and pals, as they never seem to stop pursuing each other.

It can be exhausting to run through museums, trains, airplanes and planes and try to catch one another under the water.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), an archaeologist, recovers one-half of a dial made by Archimedes from Nazi scientist Jurgen (Madsen Mikkelsen) during 1944.

A divorced Dr Jones is living in New York with stag-partying neighbours, who are keeping him up all night.

The man is nearing retirement, and he’s self-medicating through alcohol.

Helena, his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller Bridge), arrives and quickly wrecks his life by wanting to work with him to alter history.

While this can’t match the brilliance of 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, it far surpasses the agonising Kingdom of the Crystal Skull from 2008.

There’s plenty of stunts, spectacle and silly nods to the originals.

Ford puts in a mighty fine turn at the age of 80 and it’s a joy seeing him back in the fedora and leather jacket.

It makes this a paint-by-numbers nostalgic action film that’s a decent last crusade for the much-loved character.

