‘Indiana Jones 5’ Receives official title, trailer and first-look photos

Disney and Lucasfilm today announced their fifth collaboration. Indiana Jones The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2023 in theatres. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny — at the same time unveiling the first trailer and stills for the anticipated title.

Harrison Ford is back in this new movie, which James Mangold directedFord v Ferrari, LoganIndiana Jones (a legendary archaeologist and hero archaeologist). He’s joined in the ensemble by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Glory and PainJohn Rhys-DaviesRaiders of the Lost ArkShaunette Renee Wood (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das BootToby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomBoyd Holbrook,Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts from the Secrets of Dumbledore).

New Indiana Jones Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and Simon Emanuel produced the film. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg served as executive producers. John Williams returned as the composer after scoring each Indy story since its original. Raiders of the Lost Ark 1981

The first trailer is available to view. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny Click the above button.

