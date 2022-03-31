Indian Streamer ALTBalaji launches AVOD Service with ‘Lock Upp.

ALTBalaji, an Indian streaming company, has been operating on the Subscription Video on Demand model (SVOD) so far. Now, it is adding an Advertising Based Video on Demand component to its services.

This move comes after the huge success of reality TV show. “Lock Upp,”Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood star and host of the show, was ALTBalaji’s first AVOD program in partnership with MX Player. It has been viewed more than 100,000,000 times.

ALTBalaji is a division of Indian TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, which has 91 original shows streaming. There are many more, with a special focus on youth markets. Over 80% of ALTBalaji’s audience is under 35 years of age.

ALTBalaji had 2.9 million subscriptions sold in its first quarter of 2022 and has a Monthly Active User Base of over 10 million. It has an average audience engagement of 83 minutes per daily. It has over 35 million subscribers.

One of Kapoor’s mantras is the “massification”she is an expert in content and making her shows accessible to as many people as possible. She also aims to reach audiences beyond the Indian metro areas. Some 60% of ALTBalaji’s audience is from non-metros. The platform’s goal is to reach out to an even wider audience base, penetrating further into India’s hinterlands.

“The introduction of AVOD will not only be an added layer of advertising revenue to our existing revenue streams but will also help us drive further subscriber base via cross-sell and up-sell,”An ALTBalaji spokesperson said Variety. “We are excited about providing a further simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content for mass India.”