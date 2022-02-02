Ina Garten’s Weeknight Pasta Recipes

Ina Garten's Weeknight Pasta Recipes
By Tom O'Brien
Garten’s baked rigatoni with lamb ragù comes packed with incredible flavor — but it’s a lot of work.

Ina Garten's Baked Rigatoni With Lamb Ragù

Although the baked rigatoni of Garten is extremely comforting, it takes a lot of effort.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider


The rich sauce has that comforting, traditional Italian taste thanks to the carrots and other vegetables, and the rigatoni noodles are perfect for capturing a nice helping of ragù with every single bite. 

I made this dish with friends and they loved it. 

“The dish reminded me of a cross between bolognese and a baked ziti!”Sara, my friend said. “Definitely a labor of love but, to someone not cooking, highly worth it!” 

Zach, my sous-chef, loved the taste but didn’t agree it was worth the extra effort. 

“As Prue would say on ‘The Great British Bake-off,’ it was worth the calories — but I wouldn’t say it was worth the time,”He stated. “While it was definitely fun cooking it, I think you could genuinely make a dish that was 90% as good with just focusing on the ragù and broiling the pasta, versus fully baking it.”

Next time I make this dish, I’ll be taking Garten’s tip to make the ragù a day in advance — which you can refrigerate before baking and serving. 

Get the full recipe for Ina Garten’s baked rigatoni with lamb ragù here.

