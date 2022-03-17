Ina Garten’s Shepherd’s Pie recipe was easy and delicious

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day (April 17th), I tried Ina Garten’s simple recipe for shepherd’s pies.





Ingredients for Ina Garden’s Shepherd’s Pie recipe.



Erin McDowell/Insider







I am Irish-American but I don’t remember ever having shepherd’s pie before. The country’s traditional dish dates back to the late 1800s when peasant women would prepare the dish. Reuse leftovers from Sunday’s roast dinner.

But shepherd’s pie is making its way to America. Many American versions of shepherd’s pie use ground beef and turkey, whereas the Irish version uses lamb.

I tried making my own. Ina Garten’s recipe of shepherd’s PieThis recipe calls for ingredients such as carrots, celery and white button mushrooms.