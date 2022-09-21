In the wake of Country Singer’s Death, Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed

An accidental overdose of fentanyl caused the death of Luke Bell, a country singer. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office released Monday’s cause-of-death and additional details about Bell’s tragic death at 32.

Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 20, and police confirmed this, according to NBC NewsThe singer was found dead by a passerby in Tucson, about a week later. Also found on the spot was drug paraphernalia. Bell’s cause-of-death was not confirmed until Monday’s report by the medical examiner. “in consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication.”Bell’s death was ruled accidental by the medical examiner.

The report is also shared per PEOPLEA toxicology report, ordered by the physician, found that the “Where Ya Been?”The singer was also a heavy drinker and had high levels of fentanyl. According to the autopsy report, Bell also had arteriosclerotic cardio disease at the time of Bell’s death.

Bell’s family released a statement to PEOPLE shortly after his death. They said that Bell, whose music was reminiscent of the beginning days of the genre’s history and his mental health, had struggled.

“Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain,”The family added, “Their…” “hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.”

Bell was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1990. He grew up in Cody. After briefly attending college, Bell decided that music was his main focus. He eventually met Pat Reedy (singer/songwriter), who introduced him to life on tour. He eventually moved to Nashville, where the album was recorded. Do not be offended if I doBandcamp released the song o in 2014. He performed for Hank Williams Jr. and Dwight Yoakim. In 2016, he signed a deal to record a self-titled album with Thirty Tigers. Don’t mind if I do. He released his last single in January 2021. “Jealous Guy.”

Please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879 if you or a loved one are struggling with addiction or substance abuse.