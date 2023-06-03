In the season two finale, who does Lily marry and is it Nick or Santiago?

What happens to Lily in With Love Season 2? Does she end up marrying Nick or Santiago and what is her final relationship with Nick? HITC explains.

Curled up comfortably on the sofa with plenty of time to get in your feels with a good romantic comedy—it just feels so right.

Amazon Prime Video certainly has you covered when it comes to a selection of titles in the genre, but if you’ve exhausted them all then the recent return of the US TV show With Love has you covered for a perfect time.

Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, it premiered in December 2021, just in time to introduce us to Lily and Jorge Diaz, two siblings determined to find romance during the holiday season. EmeraudeToubia and Mark Indelicato will reprise their roles with more to come.

On the subject of what to anticipate now that new episodes have emerged on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, let’s talk about spoilers: Who does Lily end up with in With Love season 2 and does she marry Nick or Santiago?

The Spoilers for Season 2 of With Love are here!

With Love, season 2, who does Lily eventually end up with?

Lily eventually decides to start a romance with Nick (Desmond Chiam), and the two remain together by the end Of With Love Season 2. Although they don’t get married, they address that they’ll tie the knot down the line, foreshadowing season 3.

Offering a recap and ending explained for the character, Lily finds herself in a strange place—and in quite the predicament—this season, finding herself jaded after her last relationship. In the quest to embrace her independence, Lily navigates through the challenges of singledom. A series of problems, such as a difficult living situation or a failure to receive a pay raise, throws her for a loop.

At Jorge’s bachelor party, she strikes up a romantic acquaintance with Nick, a close friend. She initially thought it was a simple friendship but after Nick confessed his feelings, she decided to take it further. However, it’s evident that, in a different situation, she may not have asked him to begin a relationship.

Things aren’t exactly peachy either, with Lily’s run-ins with Santiago (Rome Flynn) causing a rift between the pair and igniting a jealous streak in Nick.

This love triangle fuels most of Season 2. The viewers are left wondering whether Lily is going to choose Nick or Santiago. Lily’s brother has also put pressure on Lily in order for her choices to be clear.

At the end of the episode, Santiago becomes more inclined to settle down with Lily, but it proves too little too late, and she decides that it’s worth prioritizing Nick and she proposes. It turns out that Santiago had the same idea, as we see Lily and Nick together on Jorge and Henry’s wedding day while he himself holds a wedding ring he had ready for Lil in his hand.

‘All my girlfriends and myself relate to Lily’

Emeraude has recently been a victim of terrorism The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. by ScreenRant and opened up about where Lily’s head is at with season 2:

“Lily is kind of starting from rock bottom in this season. She’s trying to navigate her life again and trying to find out what love means to her and what love is. All my friends and I can relate to Lily. We’re a little messy, we’re trying to find love, our career, societal expectations, family expectations—so where do we find ourselves?”

She continued: “Where do we find our happy medium? There are so many women who struggle with it. [question] of ‘What makes us happy?’ That’s the journey that Lily is going through, and I’m really excited for everyone to relate to that journey.”

With Love Season 2: How many episodes?

With Love 2 only has six episodes.

Amazon nor the series’ creator have announced a season 2 renewal, although it’s clear that the conflict has already been established for more episodes, with audiences invested in whether things will fall apart between Lily and Nick, sending her back into Santiago’s arms.

With Love, season 2, is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

UPDATE TV SHORT STORIES