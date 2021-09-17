In the midst of romance rumours, Channing Tatum posts a photo with Zoe Kravitz.

Tatum uploaded the image from Alica Keys’ 2021 Met Gala Afterparty to his Instagram Stories. The photo was posted originally on Keys’ Instagram feed. Tatum and Kravitz were pictured alongside Keys singer Moses Sumney. Sumney stood between Tatum, Kravitz, and Tatum. Tatum wrote over the post, “this night! Nobody wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and the vibe was next level. Thank you [Alicia Keys],” E! News reported.

The rumors about Kravitz’s and Tatums relationship have been swirling for months. While the couple has not commented on the dating rumors but they did reportedly show plenty of PDA at Keys afterparty. After the duo arrived separately at the Met Gala, they were photographed leaving the event together, with PEOPLE reporting that a source said they “did not take their hands off of each other” at the afterparty.

After Kravitz filed for divorce, dating rumors about Tatum and Kravitz began in January. While a source at the time denied the dating rumors, insisting that she and Tatum were simply “working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the speculation was sparked again in August after Tatum and Kravitz were spotted out and about in New York City on multiple occasions. A source recently told PEOPLE that the two continue to be “inseparable” in NYC and “they have this cute and flirty chemistry.” Separate sources said Kravitz “thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person” and Tatum “likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, whom he split from in April 2018. Following the separation, Dewan announced in February 2020 that she was engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J, from whom he later split. Kravitz had been married to Gusman for 18-months, and they were finally married in June 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce December 2020. The divorce was finalized August 2018.