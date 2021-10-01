In Strange Fashion Following Split From Elon Musk , Grimes Responds To ‘Bad Press’

In light of the singer’s split from her billionaire tech boyfriend Elon Musk, Grimes responds to the “bad press” she’s faced within the past week. The singer shared a short video to her Instagram to debut a new song she wrote of her feelings.

“I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week,” she wrote in the caption. The lyrics read: “It f––ing sucks to be awake/ Oh Lord I pray for my soul to take/ nobody understands because / everything they hate/is everything I love.”

She continues: “Every night I / Tell myself I’d rather die / than heed your rage.. / Go on and say it! / When you hate me.. / Think it fixes you to break me? / I’ll never fight you back because/Everything you hate /Is Everything I LOVE.”

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) split from her boyfriend of three years, Elon Musk, earlier this month after the couple welcomed their son in May. While they may not be together romantically anymore, they seem to still be amicable –– at least for baby X’s sake. Musk made the announcement, sharing that they both still “love each other.” He says the relationship dissolved because of their strenuous work commitments. “We are semi-separate but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he explained. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

It seems like Grimes has been putting her extra alone time to work on her music, something she says she’s been working on since the birth of her son brought on a “rebirth” in her life. The singer is currently working on a new series on Fox, Alter Ego. “Now that I’m getting older, I’m like, ‘Man, I hate that, I don’t care about that,'” Grimes told reporters earlier this month when talking about her career. “I feel like this show is accelerating a lot of these ideas that could democratize the music industry and make it less about people who look the part.”