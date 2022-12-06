In shocking video, Kylie Jenner is accused of being snobby with Addison Rae (sister Kourtney Kardashian) in shocking new video

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

This week Kylie Jenner was accused by her fans of being an agressive artist. “climate criminal” Fans are slamming her now for being so damned. “snobby.”

The latest TikTok video is available at Council of Fashion Designers of America Kylie (25 years old) was seen exchanging friendlyries with Addison Rae (22) at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae link at the 2022 CFDA Awards

5

Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae are linked at the 2022 CFDA AwardsCredit: TikTok/cfda
Hulu star Kourtney Kardashian cuddles with Addison in the pool

5

Kourtney Kardashian, Hulu’s star, cuddles Addison at the pool

The TikTok star was seen completely obsessing about Kylie in the short clip. She even told her that she loved Kylie.

Although Kylie told Addison she loves her, the Hulu star did not seem to share the same enthusiasm as Addison during their conversation.

Kylie looked at Kylie in complete disinterested throughout the whole TikTok.

Just before the video ends, Addison is seen giving a side-eye to the makeup mogul after she had hugged and checked her phone within a matter of milliseconds.

Kylie & Travis ripped for flying in separate private jets to same location
Kardashian fans slam Kylie Jenner after star tags Travis Scott in NSFW spot

KATTY KYLIE

Fans took offense at Kylie’s untrustworthiness with Addison, and called her out. “rolling” She stares at TikTok with awe.

“Damn she just straight up rolls her eyes as soon as she walks away and looks down at her phone,” On was one of the critics Reddit.

An additional critic stated, “omg so snobby,” Concerning Kylie’s attitudes.

Fans didn’t sympathize and shame Kylie or Addison, instead accusing both media personalities mutually of disliking each other.

Entertainment is the most popular genre.

“They look like they don’t like each other. Haha, celebs are so fake,” One fan disagreed.

A second critic was: “Kylie has zero personality and can’t even carry on a conversation in public. If she isn’t posing and instagramming, she’s lost.”

“Kris literally turned her into an uninteresting robot. Notice how she must go back to her phone.”

Even though Kylie Cosmetics’ founder faced many criticisms, they still praised her for being a great woman. “snobby,” Some of her supporters stood by her.

“I think Kylie suffers from social anxiety. She is vey awkward and stand offish in social settings,” One fan wrote.

FAMILY PREFERS FRIENDS

Kylie’s reactions to Addison are most likely a result of the TikToker and her fight with Kourtney Kardashian (43).

Kourtney and Addison were friends back in 2021, when she made comments about The Kardashians’ star and her family during a television interview.

Kourtney & Addison had only been friends for one year before they broke up.

After Addison’s appearance in Mason’s 12 TikTok video, Kourtney and Mason became media friends in 2020.

Kourtney and Addison met up for a night of gaming in 2022. It appeared that they had reconciled their relationship.

Kourtney, Addison and their friends don’t get along as well anymore but it doesn’t appear to have any animosity.

Blake Shelton shocks fans with his pick to replace him after he retires
Alaskan Bush People star Billy's wife slams $500K lawsuit against late patriarch

Kourtney published Addison Rae’s photograph in October 2022. Poosh.

Addison even sent Kourtney, happy birthday Instagram, April 23, 2015: When she was 43 years old.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off curves in tiny blue bikini with Addison Rae

5

Kourtney Kardashian shows her curves wearing a small blue bikini from Addison Rae
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae channel Miley Cyrus’ VMA performance in social posts

5

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae channel Miley Cyrus’ VMA performance in social posts
Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner advertising their latest line KOURT X KYLIE

5

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian advertising KOURT X KYLIE

Latest News

Previous articleTaylor Swift Keeps No. Mariah Carey Holiday Surge begins in 1 Spot

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact