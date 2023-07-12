In Relationships, Her “Femininity” Was Negotiated

When Miss Benny was young, she compromised the “colorful parts” of herself with her ex-partners and her dream. She has now come out publicly as transgender, and she has spoken about how similar her experiences are to those of her fictional character.

The actress has gained a lot of fans for portraying Marco Mejia, in Netflix’s “Glamorous.” In this steamy drama, Miss Benny finds herself caught up in a romantic triangle. She also shares some similarities between herself and her character.

Miss Benny has revealed she was once in a relationship with a man who tried to dim the light of her personality. She now embraces her nonconforming, transgender identity that she kept hidden for many years.

Miss Benny Discusses her relationships with past partners

As Miss Benny approached the age of 14, she moved to Los Angeles from Texas, her home state. She wanted to make a name for herself as an actor. In reality, "Glamorous' star Kim Cattrall was not only met with negative experiences from partners, but also with professional rejection.

In my first relationships, I was asked to negotiate about the femininity of the woman. “I learned over time to quiet my colorful sides and be at peace with the fact that dreams are dreams.”

Miss Benny revealed that her character’s dating experience was similar to hers

Miss Benny is the main character of “Glamorous.” Love triangle Ben is played by Michael Hsu Rosen and Parker by Graham Parkhurst. Miss Benny said that in her character’s affair with Parker, Parker is confronted with a partner uncomfortable with his flair, which she can relate to.

Marco's femininity and his flamboyance are questioned. "How can I keep my value and attract people when dating someone who is unfamiliar with me?" This conversation was very relatable for people like myself.

As a young girl, Miss Benny enjoyed dressing up with her sisters. It was this experience that gave her a place to express her femininity. She would eventually lock herself up in her bedroom and experiment with different makeup.

The actress didn’t do any more research until Courtney Act, a television personality who uses the term “genderqueer”, mentioned it. gender nonconformity She realized that it was more in line with her identity.

After the release of “Glamorous,” Miss Benny revealed that she was a transgender female. She had lived as such for several years in private, and followed the example of transgender celebrities from Hollywood like Hunter Schafer or Caitlyn Jenniferner.

Miss Benny, Vince Rossi and other gay couples participated in a YouTube video entitled “Gay Couple Tries every Kiss in the World”.

The YouTube video "Gay Couple tries every kiss in the world" was a hit with the audience. Vince Rossi. Rossi is a gay man who, like Miss Benny at an early age, moved to Los Angeles and had a story about his coming out. He

“I became gay at the age of 17.” […]. “I think that accepting myself was the biggest turning point in my life.