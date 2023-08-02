In prison, I learnt some of the most useful life hacks. The two-pound trick to clean my trainers still works today.

A woman who has spent many years behind bars shares the life hacks that she learned.

Tina Tsakonas, who spent most of life behind prison bars, finally got out seven years ago. She now talks about what it was really like in US prisons.

Tina is an ex-drug addict who now works in a bar. She shared on social media the best life hacks that she learned while serving her time.

The clip shows how she has used these hacks for years.

First, she advised her customers to consume mustard if their heartburn was severe.

They would keep extra mustard sachets in their cells for these occasions.

NextTina shared a cleaning technique that costs only 2 pence to restore the shine of your white shoes.

She used toothpaste and a brush to remove the stain in seconds.

While you might not have the opportunity to use your favorite body spray or fragrance in prison, it won’t prevent the women from looking and smelling great.

Tina said that they often took a little hair conditioner, and rubbed it all over their bodies like moisturizer to make them smell nice.

The former prisoner revealed, if you have razor burn from shaving afterward, stick deodorants can be a great solution.

She posted the clip to her TikTok Account @tinassee The video has been viewed over 4 million times and liked over 200k times.

Tina’s brilliant hacks have been lauded by many and they are still amazed at how well they work.

Someone wrote “WAIT. “Wait.

A commenter said: “Mustard?? “I get heartburn all the time. I have to try this!”

Third: “The paste on the shoes really works,” wrote a third.

Meanwhile a fourth said: “I just scrolled across this and I actively had heartburn…just tried it and it works immediately!”

“We love a resourceful queen,” claimed a fifth.

Another person added: “Thanks for sharing!”

Tina describes in another video how she wound up behind bars.

In high school I used to drink and smoke, but I did it for fun. She explained that after high school she began working as a waitress in a restaurant while she was trying to attend college. This is where painkillers were introduced.

Tina was 19 when she had her first miscarriage. She was given pain medication for 3 weeks and became dependent on it.

When my prescription was finished, I returned to the street and never stopped. As time went on, my tolerance increased and I began to use stronger drugs at a lower price.

“I kept trying to quit but I kept falling back into my old habits.” “In my late 20s, I became addicted to opiates and spiralled from there,” explained the woman.

Tina reveals that after she was caught driving with drugs and being arrested, her entire life has been destroyed.

She has now been sober for 7 years.

