In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest impact at Cheltenham Ladies Day

Tom O'Brien
Crowds have returned to the Cheltenham Festival this week, a year after racing’s equivalent of the Olympics was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Wednesday saw the ladies dressed up in their finest for Ladies Day. They were able to overcome the miserable weather and make up for the year lost at the famous Gloucestershire event.

The day began with a heritage steam train service that took racegoers from the station to celebrate Ladies Day.

Cheltenham FestivalPopularity of the train service was evident (Ben Birchall/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – Ben Birchall

Cheltenham FestivalCheltenham station, Ben Birchall/PA: Racegoers exit the carriagesPA Wire/PA Images – Ben Birchall

Cheltenham FestivalOn their way to the races, attendees were smiling (Ben Birchall/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – Ben Birchall

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseEamonn and Isabel Holmes pose for photos with racegoers in GB News (Steven Paston/PA).PA Wire/PA Photos – Steven Paston

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseRyanair chief Michael O’Leary celebrates after his horse, Commander Of Fleet, won the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Pictures – Mike Egerton

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseThe princess royal shelters from the rain (Mike Egerton/PA).PA Wire/PA Pictures – Mike Egerton

Harry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas ChaseHarry Redknapp at the Glenfarclas Chase Parade Ring (Andrew Matthews/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – Andrew Matthews

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseThe crowd takes refuge (David Davies/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – David Davies

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseRacegoers make every effort not to get wet (Mike Egerton/PA).PA Wire/PA Pictures – Mike Egerton

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseThe miserable weather did not dampen spirits (Andrew Matthews/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – Andrew Matthews

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecoursePaul Townend celebrating his victory in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase for Energumene (Tim Goode/PA).PA Wire/PA Images – Tim Goode

Cheltenham Festival 2022 u2013 Day Two u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseJockeys leave for the showers (David Davies/PAPA Wire/PA Images – David Davies

