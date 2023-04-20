A study suggests that drinking more tea or coffee can help people living with diabetes to live longer.

Researchers have found that switching from sugary beverages to anti-inflammatory drinks can prolong life.

Millions of diabetics could live longer by drinking more tea or coffee

Type 2 diabetes is estimated to affect 3.9 million Brits. It can cause high blood sugar and heart disease, stroke and other serious health problems.

In a study conducted over 18 years, scientists monitored the drinking behavior of 15,000 US patients with a median age of 61.

Researchers found that people who drink more than 1 fizzy drink per day are five times more likely to die early.

But those who drink six or more cups of coffee per day have a 26% lower risk of dying early, while those who consume the same amount of tea are at a 20% reduction.

Harvard University experts found that those who prefer water (23%) or low-fat dairy (12%) also benefitted.

The team discovered that those who chose to consume more tea and coffee after being diagnosed with diabetes had a 18% lower risk of dying early.

The death rate was 49 percent (7,638) among 15,486 diabetes patients. 3 447 diabetics developed cardiovascular disease.

Researcher Dr Le Ma said: “Coffee has beneficial constituents which may reduce inflammation.

“Tea is also a good source of polyphenols, especially catechins, which bear antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.”

Dr Le Ma said good drink ­choices among diabetics were vital for good health.