In less than 10 second, you have the eye of a hawk.

You could have 20/20 sight if you are able to spot the hidden cat in a photograph within 10 seconds.

The viral brain teaser will have many viewers searching for hours to find the cat.

Teaser shared by Twitter showed a kitten hiding amongst some leaves

This photo has been shared via Twitter. Account The image is titled No cat.

This account has been known to post images of cats in different places including snow or beds.

The brain teaser photo shows many leaves in various shades, from gray to yellow.

It’s hard to see the cat at first glance.

Twitter user wrote: “That was an excellent one.”

Someone else shared how hard they found this brain teaser.

This was fun. A third person wrote, “Would be a nice wall poster.”

Can you find it?

The image was shared by people who were on the Twitter thread. It showed the cat having a frolic in the leafy greenery.

