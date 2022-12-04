In January and February, a quarter of the patrol boats that try to stop Channel migrants are out of commission

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

In January and February, a quarter of the boats patrolling Channel islands to try and stem the flow of migrants will cease operations.

The Border Force chiefs were informed that three of the 11 vessels in need of urgent repairs.

A quarter of patrol boats trying to curb Channel migrants will be out of action in January and February

2

In January and February, a quarter of the patrol boats that try to stop Channel migrants are out of commission.Credit: Reuters

The bill to mend HMC Seeker, one of five cutters, and HMC Nimrod and HMC Eagle, two of six Coastal Patrol Vessels, could top £400,000.

Over 40,000 Channel migrants arrived in this year.

A Home Office source said: “This will no doubt cause problems for a team already under a huge amount of pressure.

“There’s no sign of these journeys stopping and without their main boats for defence it will only get worse.

Smugglers welding boats together to cram even more migrants inside
Reckless people smugglers cramming 61 migrants on each boat crossing Channel

“There’s a fear the numbers will explode.”

HMC Protector was another cutter that worked from summer to November.

The Home Office did not comment on repairs.

It is anticipated that repairs to the trio boats won’t be done in conjunction.

Suella Braverman (Home Secretary) and Rishi Unak (PM Rishi Sunak) have both pledged to clamp down on illegal trafficking.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and PM Rishi Sunak have vowed to crack down on the illegal trafficking trade

2

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary, and PM Rishi Sonak have pledged to clamp down on illegal trafficking.Credit: Reuters

Latest News

Previous articleJared Kushner was involved in the huge scandal long before The White House.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact