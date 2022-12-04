In January and February, a quarter of the boats patrolling Channel islands to try and stem the flow of migrants will cease operations.

The Border Force chiefs were informed that three of the 11 vessels in need of urgent repairs.

2 In January and February, a quarter of the patrol boats that try to stop Channel migrants are out of commission. Credit: Reuters

The bill to mend HMC Seeker, one of five cutters, and HMC Nimrod and HMC Eagle, two of six Coastal Patrol Vessels, could top £400,000.

Over 40,000 Channel migrants arrived in this year.

A Home Office source said: “This will no doubt cause problems for a team already under a huge amount of pressure.

“There’s no sign of these journeys stopping and without their main boats for defence it will only get worse.

“There’s a fear the numbers will explode.”

HMC Protector was another cutter that worked from summer to November.

The Home Office did not comment on repairs.

It is anticipated that repairs to the trio boats won’t be done in conjunction.

Suella Braverman (Home Secretary) and Rishi Unak (PM Rishi Sunak) have both pledged to clamp down on illegal trafficking.