In Detroit, Eminem opens Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant.

By Amy Comfi
In
Entertainment

Eminem surprised fans this week by personally serving customers at the grand opening of his new Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti. He was seen in Detroit wearing a grey hoodie, a white shirt and serving his novelty food to his fans at the walk-up window.

“This has been my dream my whole life,” Erin Farrer of Detroit told The Detroit News. Eminem was available to meet her, take a photo with her, talk to them, hug him and sign her autograph. He signed her container of Mom’s Spaghetti, one of the first-served at the new spot, “and I bawled my eyes out,” she said.

Despite Eminem’s troubled past with his mother, he’s paying homage to her with her spaghetti recipe at the restaurant, whose name is a reference to his hit song “Lose Yourself.” Slim Shady announced the restaurant recently on his official website. The restaurant was initially opened by Eminem in 2017, as a pop up experiment that was tied to his Revival album.

The Shelter, Detroit’s legendary music venue, was where the pop-up began. The pop-up was part of his 2018 performances at Coachella and Firefly.

The “Lose Yourself” rapper also used his pop-up restaurant during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Union Joints was his partner to deliver Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit to hundreds of hospital staff. “We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, said. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”

Now, an official permanent location in the 8 Mile star’s hometown is in full effect. “We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation,” Rosenberg also added.

The concept references the rapper’s trailer from his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. You can also purchase Mom’s Spaghetti merchandise and memorabilia from his career.

