In Blackouts, War-Torn Ukraine’s Surgeons Rely on Cell Phone Light

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

“Keep calm and carry on” Ukrainians may adopt this motto, as did some Kyiv surgeons who were able to continue operating on patients despite the power cut.

Some nurses were able to use their phones’ lights as a way of helping doctors complete the operation after the lights went out.

The invasion of Russia in February has left Ukraine’s citizens stranded in their country dealing with unstable energy resources as well as attacks on its infrastructure.

Many learn to accept and deal with disruptions and inconveniences.

Ukrainians band together in an effort to overcome the crisis. And that means using whatever tools are at their disposal – even the light from a cellphone.

Maybe these health care professionals will be like a little beacon of light for others.  

 

Latest News

Previous articleWomen refuse to take up plane seats so they can have their cat. People are supportive of her decision.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact