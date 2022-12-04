In Blackouts, War-Torn Ukraine’s Surgeons Rely on Cell Phone Light

“Keep calm and carry on” Ukrainians may adopt this motto, as did some Kyiv surgeons who were able to continue operating on patients despite the power cut.

Some nurses were able to use their phones’ lights as a way of helping doctors complete the operation after the lights went out.

The invasion of Russia in February has left Ukraine’s citizens stranded in their country dealing with unstable energy resources as well as attacks on its infrastructure.

Many learn to accept and deal with disruptions and inconveniences.

Ukrainians band together in an effort to overcome the crisis. And that means using whatever tools are at their disposal – even the light from a cellphone.

Maybe these health care professionals will be like a little beacon of light for others.