In a new steamy photo, Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd breaks out of teeny $550 Dior top bikini after having a 2nd boobjob

CHEYENNE Floyd stunned her fans with a sexy photo of herself spilling from a bikini, after a second boob surgery.

Instagram and Snapchat are giving glimpses of the Teen Mom actress’s extravagant beach trip.

5 Cheyenne Floyd, Teen Mom’s star, stunned everyone in an expensive bikini Credit: Cheyenne Floyd

5 She has also been wearing designer clothes on her holiday. Credit: Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne posted several photos of her in different warm-weather outfits on social media.

One photo shows her in a very small bikini, from which she was almost able to spill out.

A car accident left the first augmentation of this star in need for repair.

Although the Teen Mom OG star’s bathing suit was small, it cost a lot.

She was wearing a Dior bikini worth $550.

Cheyenne wore a bucket hat from Gucci in other pictures.

This picture shows her planting a kiss onto Zach Davis’s lips.

His bucket hat was also designed by Burberry.

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

EXPENSIVE TASTE

Cheyenne’s vacation outfits and high-priced pieces have stunned her fans.

In an older photo the two-parent mother was standing next to an infinity swimming pool.

The woman appeared to have her back turned to the camera, and was looking at the sea.

The photo showed her entire genitals as she wore a tiny, thong-bottomed bikini.

Cheyenne posted another photo of her enjoying a relaxing bath on vacation.

She was sitting in an opulent-looking bathtub with the door wide open, looking at the water.

She shared a selfie of her posing with a mirror on Wednesday.

She was wearing an expensive Burberry bathing suit that retails for a whopping $510.

Cheyenne’s second plastic surgery operation nearly caused her to spill out of her swimsuit.

Cheyenne’s hair was braided and pulled away from her face in the picture.

The photo also showed her wearing tiny shorts made of denim.

On the same day she posted pictures and videos showing her and Zach, Ryder, Ace, and Ryder enjoying their holiday.

She captured a horseback ride after a relaxing day on the beach.

Serving Looks

Cheyenne has been showing off the results of her second plastic surgery along with her daily outfits.

She posed in front of the mirror on Tuesday to show off her stylish outfit.

She posed in front a mirror with her long hair, which hung down past her waist.

Her sheer, white top had a collar that revealed her black underwear.

Cheyenne’s caption read: “Good Morning,” and included the hand waving emoji.

5 She displayed her butts in tiny bathing suits Credit: Cheyenne Floyd

5 Cheyenne posed with thong-bottomed bikinis while in an infinity infinity pool Credit: Cheyenne Floyd