In a new picture with her husband Cole, Teen Mom Chelsea Houska is completely unrecognizable. She has puffy cheeks and sunken lips.

Chelsea Houska fans aren’t happy with her new style.

In an announcement of her new show Down Home Fab, the former Teen Mom looked completely different.

5 Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Promote Season 2 of Down Home Fab /chelseahouska

5 Couple shared sneak peeks from first day of filming /chelseahouska

Chelsea DeBoer shared a picture of her and Cole DeBoer to announce that the production of the second season their reality home show has started.

The 31-yearold woman stood with her husband, 35 years old, in the grassy backyard of a house in front some trees that were growing.

Pair Lifted two fingers upwardTo represent the second season, they use a symbol of peace.

Cole was comfortable in his gray Tee shirt, jeans with ripped hems and brown boots.

Chelsea donned a shirt and trousers combo in a light brown color, and accented it with black heels and a black leather belt.

As she wrapped the other arm around Cole, She puckered up her lips.

Chelsea showed off her brand new style.

The reality TV star’s hair has transformed from black to a vibrant red, with choppy layers and mahogany undertones.

Entertainment’s most read articles

In the comments, some fans claim that her hair isn’t all she has changed.

“Doesn’t look like Chelsea,” one person commented about the new photo. “She has always been gorgeous. This photo is a lot of effort. Why ruin beauty?

A second person slammed her: “I love [her], but she definitely has more than just botox. She got fillers in her cheeks & lips.”

Chelsea supporters rushed in to defend the team.

Someone countered, “It certainly looks like her.” “She is always working hard to make herself feel and look great. If she’s happy who cares.”

Another said: “Who gives a damn?” She doesn’t strive to be accepted into your idea of beauty.”

Hair’s to You

Chelsea revealed the dramatic transformation of her hair last week.

In an Instagram post, a reality star named her stylist and exclaimed that he had “killed” it.

Hours later, Chelsea shared another social media post highlighting her new look from her stylist, Landon Jacobsen-Blow, who works at a salon in Chelsea’s home state of South Dakota.

Chelsea is seen in the video holding extensions up to her head, to test out the color before bleaching her black hair.

Landon then finished off the look by adding layers and sculpture.

Return for more

Chelsea and Cole both hope that a switch will be beneficial for them heading into Season 2.

Despite the shockingly poor ratings, Down Home Fab’s second season was announced in February.

The couple was seen in a shared video video chatting online with an HGTV executive.

The executive said: “Just want to let you all know that season two has been officially greenlit.”

The former Teen Mom and her husband seemed shocked by the announcement as both appeared to be lost for words until Cole finally exclaimed: “No way!”

HGTV captioned the photo “Happy tears! Chelsea’s immediate emotional response proved that the caption “Happy tears!” was accurate.

Through a torrent of tears, the TV personality confessed: “You don’t know how important this is to us.”

I have refreshed the ratings throughout the day, because… “I want to prove that you’re doing a great job.”

Chelsea continued, “This means a lot to us.”

Cole addressed the only network executive, telling him: “Thank you for everything, we couldn’t have been happier.”

Cole said, “honestly,” “It is a dream that has come true.” It really is, and we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity and we’re going to work our a**es off.”

Chelsea said that it was difficult to have people “believe” in her or take her seriously after she had appeared on a Teen Mom-like show.

This reality star said: “It feels great.” She then added, “I’m very proud, and I feel so happy.”

Chelsea, feeling another wave of emotions approaching, assured that she was not a person who tears a lot. “But I am so happy.”

Cole continued: “You will make me weep soon.”

5 Chelsea Houska showing off her red hair /chelseahouska

5 The reality star used to have dark hair. /chelseahouska