In a new interview, Cardi B ponders the mystery of Kanye West’s persona

Cardi B discussed getting a personal yet club-ready line from Kanye West in her new song. “Hot Shit”The rapper was caught up in a media frenzy earlier this year.

Interview with Zane Lowe about his book Apple Music 1Cardi said that Ye gave the verse to her “a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on.” (Though Cardi obviously didn’t mention any specifics, West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was at a very contentious peak around February and March.)

“I like how his verse it’s personal, but it’s not that personal,” Cardi said. “It’s enjoyable in the clubs that you could be like, ‘Yeah, yeah. You talk your big cash.’ I really love it.”

She also spoke about her conversations with West, calling them “such an amazing, sweet person,”She said she wished he could talk to more people “so they could just see the real him.” To that end, Lowe — who’s interviewed West on a handful of occasions — and Cardi delved into the perennial mystery that is the Kanye West persona, and the way it feels at once like the real thing, but maybe also a put-on.

“It’s almost like a persona, but kind of not,” Cardi B said. “Let’s say if he believes in something, right? And you’ll be like, ‘Do you really believe in this? Because you just want to be different or do you really believe in it?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I really believe in it.’ But he got his reasons why he believe in it. And when he give you this reasons, you’ll be like, ‘Oh, okay. That does make sense. I get it. I get why you think like that. I get why you feel that way. I understand where you’re coming from.’”

Cardi B was also kind enough to praise Lil Durks verse. “Hot Shit,”He brought it. “that young energy”The song had to be completed. She also spoke about the origins of the song and why it’s been sitting around since 2019, and how she hopes the song fills a crucial void in music she’s noticed.

“I haven’t really heard a lot of music in the club that it’s like, when it comes on, it just made me want to throw bands,” Cardi said. “I feel like we’re missing these club bangers. I don’t know what’s going on right now… You know those records that Meek used to do, I want to hear one of those that it’s just like, pump me up. I’m trying to bring that with this record.”