Imagine Dragons Talk About Mortality in Their New Single “Bones”

Imagine Dragons have released a brand new single. “Bones.” The mid-tempo rock-heavy track, produced by Mattman & Robin, sees frontman Dan Reynolds considering his own mortality.

“Feeling like a boulder hurtling,”Reynolds sings the song. “Seeing all the vultures circling/Burning in the flames I’m working in/Turning in a bed that’s darkening.”

“‘Bones’ is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,”In a statement, the singer clarified. “I’m always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come — that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song.”

“Bones” is the first song from the Las Vegas band’s forthcoming album, Mercury – Act 2The Rick Rubin-produced follow-up to. Mercury – Act 1Last year,, arrived. Imagine Dragons shared this information earlier in the year. “Enemy,”This is the theme song of the Netflix animated series. Arcane.

Imagine Dragons’ Mercury World Tour kicks off this weekend in Los Angeles.