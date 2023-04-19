Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds Wife Files Divorce

Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds will announce his separation from Aja Volkman in September 2022. Now, The Blast The singer has divorced Volkman, according to reports. Reynolds and Volkman originally married in 2011, and have shared four children.

Volkman filed to dissolve their marriage a few months after separation. In Los Angeles County, Volkman reportedly asked a Los Angeles County judge to dissolve their marriage. At this time, it is unclear if Reynolds will officially respond to the filing. It seems that he is on board with the split. It was he who released a press release about their divorce in September 2022.

Reynolds posted on Facebook: “I’m saddened that Aja and me have decided to separate after so many wonderful years of being together.” We are committed to being great parents. We are grateful for your love and support over all the years. The couple has split before. In 2018, the couple separated after seven-years of marriage. They announced their reconciliation less than one year after the split. Volkman stated that they had “killed each other last year and are now rebuilding” in reference to their split. Reynolds said they also went to couples therapy and that this was a big reason for their reconciliation.

He said, “We have been going to marriage counseling. We’ve also put in lots of effort to maintain our family. “Luckily for us, it worked out. We’re not the only ones who have done this. There are many others before us that did it and went on to raise great children together, be friends or do whatever. “Relationships can be complex.” Their union was never meant to last. Months after announcing their most recent split, Reynolds was spotted with a new flame — Minka Kelly.

Reynolds and Kelly’s relationship was first spotted in late November. Later, the pair were seen hanging out in Disneyland. Although they weren’t by themselves, the pair was seen with other friends dining at the park. They still seemed very close. The theme park was a great day out for them. They didn’t seem to be alone, but they were close. TMZ They looked like a couple on the day and Kelly kissed Reynolds’ cheek.