I’m sick of my neighbours’ noisy sex sessions

GETTING enough sleep as a parent with young kids can be tricky enough on its own.

One mother has shared how her neighbours’ noisy sex sessions have kept her husband and her children awake at night.

1 A Mumsnet user has shared how she is being kept awake by her neighbours having noisy sex Credit: Getty

In a post on Mumsnet, the frustrated woman shared how she and her other half had moved into an “amazing” semi-detached house a couple of months ago.

She also mentioned that the next door neighbors have three young children, including one baby.

She said, “Over the past week, neighbours next door have been having such loud sex that the wardrobes are shaking in the bedroom.

“She’s a screamer, and she then wakes her own baby which starts screaming too!

The next door neighbours have been having such noisy sex that the wardrobes in the bedroom are shaking Mumsnet user

“Last night, they shagged and screamed til the baby woke up, got it back to sleep, then shagged and sleep til it woke up screaming again!

We are tired! Also, I work full-time. Having had noisy neighbours in the past I’d hoped for a fresh start here.

“Am tempted to put a note through the letterbox but darling husband says no.”

The woman reached out to other mums for their advice and was overwhelmingly successful.

You could post leaflets to companies that soundproof? Mumsnet user

One person wrote: “Start screaming sex noises back through the wall, make it a contest.”

Another commented: “I wrote a polite anonymous note, after months of loud sex noises from the adjacent flat. Never heard them again!”

A third shared: “Could you post leaflets for companies that do soundproofing?”

And a fourth added: “Wait til they’re finished and applaud loudly, shouting ‘encore’?”

In other real life news, we told you a woman was told by doctors she was pregnant even though she hadn’t had sex for a year.

We also revealed how a bloke has begged for help tracking down woman his mate “fell in love with” at festival.

One woman also shared her story about how she is expecting her third baby at the age of 62.