Favorite Dinner Appetizers – I’m an Olympian

I haven’t always been a salad fan, but I’ve found some flavour combinations that really work.

Salads don’t have to be boring

Gemma Acheampong

Salads aren’t my favourite meal, but I’m trying to experiment a bit more to change that.

My go-to salad has always been a classic Caesar, so I looked up salad recipes and ideas and tried some new combos. I found that adding a new protein like steak to something familiar is an easy way to change things up.

I also thought about the flavours I love and tried them in salad form, like a taco salad. I make mine with grilled shrimp, grilled corn, tomatoes, carrots, crushed tortilla chips, and homemade cilantro-lime dressing.

Salads sound time-consuming, but the only hard parts are cooking the protein and deciding on a dressing.