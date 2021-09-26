Favorite Dinner Appetizers – I’m an Olympian

Favorite Dinner Appetizers – I'm an Olympian
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StyleViral

I haven’t always been a salad fan, but I’ve found some flavour combinations that really work.

  Salads don’t have to be boring
  Gemma Acheampong

Favorite Dinner Appetizers – I'm an Olympian

Salads aren’t my favourite meal, but I’m trying to experiment a bit more to change that.

My go-to salad has always been a classic Caesar, so I looked up salad recipes and ideas and tried some new combos. I found that adding a new protein like steak to something familiar is an easy way to change things up.

Favorite Dinner Appetizers – I'm an Olympian

I also thought about the flavours I love and tried them in salad form, like a taco salad. I make mine with grilled shrimp, grilled corn, tomatoes, carrots, crushed tortilla chips, and homemade cilantro-lime dressing.

Salads sound time-consuming, but the only hard parts are cooking the protein and deciding on a dressing.

Latest News

Previous articleAnthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk AJ falling into Ukrainian’s trap!
Next articleSteve Coogan To Play Sex Offender Jimmy Savile In BBC One Drama

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder