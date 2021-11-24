I’m an incontinence expert and these are 3 myths women need to know about leaking

Many women experience little leaks and ‘oops moments’.

Millions of people suffer from incontinence. Around 54% of women who sneeze or cough have it.

There are two types of incontinence: stress incontinence or urge incontinence.

Stress incontinence is when you leak a very small amount of urine – when you cough or sneeze, laugh or exercise, for example.

Urge incontinence can also occur. This happens when your bladder muscles are too active and contract (to make it easier to pee).

There are many myths about leaks, and one expert in incontinence has debunked them.

Clare Bourne is a physiotherapist for pelvic health. She said that the first myth about leakage is that older women are more likely to experience them.

Claire, who works on the campaign ‘Leaking the Truth with Elvie’, stated that 67% of women aged 18 to 34 experience a leak at the most once per week.

Dr Zoe Williams (Sun columnist) previously stated that it isn’t uncommon for younger women with leaks.

She said, “One misconception about incontinence that is common is that it affects only pregnant women or older women.”

“But the reality is, it can affect us at any age (and affects some men too).”

Claire stated that Claire was referring to the second myth that it is ‘rare for leaks’.

She said: “Sadly this isn’t true, 88 per cent of women in Elvie’s survey reported experiencing leaks.”

Dr Zoe stated that incontinence occurs most often in women over 30 years of age. Factors such as pregnancy, vaginal births and obesity make it more common.

Clare’s top tips for stopping that ‘little bit of wee’ coming out Claire suggested some ways to manage incontinence if you are struggling. You can strengthen your pelvic floor musclesA strong, flexible pelvic floor can help you hold onto your position when you most need it. Make sure you’re doing your Kegels correctlyCorrectly contracting the pelvic floor is crucial Take good care of your bladderKeep warm and cozy and limit your intake of alcohol and caffeine. Talk to your doctor if you need supportGPs can help you if you have urine leaks or experience increased frequency of urine passing during the day. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

Claire said that the third myth is that incontinence can’t be cured.

She said, “Fortunately this isn’t true, and there are certain things you can do.

“Urine leaks are solvable and pelvic floor exercises are the first treatment for incontinence.”

She said that having a strong and flexible pelvic floor will allow you to hold when you need to and prevent any leakages while you’re waiting to get to a loo.

“Urinary leaks can have such a huge impact on a woman’s daily life, her self-confidence, and her mental health”She added.

