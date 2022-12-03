I’m an eye surgeon – here’s all the ways your false eyelashes can harm your health

It’s Christmas season, and it is only the beginning of festive festivities.

However, one doctor issued eye-watering warnings about your health that might be of use to you as you get ready to go on those night outs.

1 Experts warn that eyelashes extensions can cause serious eye problems. Credit: Getty

False eyelashes are a great way to finish your look.

Perhaps you are more into lash extensions?

Sun Health has been told by Elizabeth Hawkes, a Harley Street-based cosmetic eye doctor, that there are serious risks to your health.

Dr Elizabeth cautioned that while extensions might cause your lashes fall out, false lashes can lead to serious infections.

“The trend for wearing false eyelashes has increased dramatically in recent years, whereby a lot of people think it’s OK to wear them every day,” She said.

“I would definitely warn against this and suggest saving false eyelashes for special occasions, rather than everyday use.

“Prolonged wear can damage the eyes and cause infections.”

Blepharitis is one of the most serious infections. It causes itchy, swollen eyes.

Dr Elizabeth said: “It starts with a build up of debris and bacteria around the base of the lashes.

“The eyelids of each eye are different. Between our eyelashes is a tiny gland called meibomian. These are small oil glands located at the margins of the eyes.

“Over time, these can get clogged up and lead to lash loss.”

Extension risk

There is always a risk when it comes to lash extensions.

First, Dr Elizabeth suggested that you assess whether your natural lashes can support extensions.

There is also the possibility that you might be allergic to glue.

Sun Health was informed by Dr Elizabeth that many eyelash adhesives contained toxic ingredients such as latex and formaldehyde.

“However, the glue should be applied to your eyelashes, rather than eyelids so it isn’t coming into direct contact with your skin.

“I don’t recommend the trend for Russian eyelashes where multiple lash extensions are applied to one eyelash.

“It creates a very voluminous look but it is a lot of weight on your natural lashes.”

Vital job

They can be a bit distracting, but Dr Elizabeth says they are important.

“They do a vital job protecting our eyes, helping to deflect anything that is coming towards the eye that could harm it,” She explained.

“So it’s crucial that you keep them healthy.”

Take a chance

A sty is another risk that you should consider. It is when the eyelids gland gets blocked up.

“With eyelash extensions, people are often very cautious about cleaning them as they don’t want to ruin the false eyelashes so blepharitis is seen more frequently,” Dr Elizabeth noted.

Preseptal cellulitis can result from a buta sty, which is an eye condition that results in swelling and redness.

“If it gets more severe, it can cause orbital cellulitis, an infection of the soft tissues of the eye socket behind the orbital septum.

“This is sight threatening and can lead to an ophthalmic emergency.”

This festive season, how to take care of your eyelashes and eyes Sarah Farrant is a Therapeutic Optometrist and says there are some ways to ensure your eyes stay healthy this Christmas season. Use Blephaclean to remove all eye makeup. Attention: Eyeliner and mascara can mask or replicate blepharitis. You can find labels such as ‘plant-based’, ‘natural’, ‘organic’, ‘vegan’ And ‘ophthalmologist-tested’ It does not mean the product is gentle on your eyes. Contact lens wearers should be more aware of potential side effects of cosmetics. Consider using preservative free eye drops. False lashes and other daily cosmetics can also pose a risk to the eye’s surface. You might consider buying dry-eye friendly cosmetics. Pharmacist, Sultan Dajani from GoldenEye Additionally, you need to ensure your eyes are clean by using cotton wool pads in both of your eyes that have been soaked in cold boiled water. To reduce inflammation, place a cold towel on your eyes. You should not use contact lenses, eye makeup or false eyelashes before your eyes feel better. “Do not share flannels and towels and wash pillow cases frequently in hot water,” Expert explanation.

COSMETIC CHAOS

Although eyelashes are dangerous, Sarah Farrant from therapeutic optometrist said that they’re not the only problem.

Sarah, who is a specialist in dry eye disease and a member of Théa UK’s EYE (Experts on your Eyes) team, said as an optometrist, she has seen many instances where cosmetics have caused irritation.

She explained that this includes products to remove makeup.

Experts also warned that eyelash coloring, which involves dyeing the eyelashes, could be dangerous.

“Lash tinting is associated with severe conjunctival reactions (essentially allergy-based conjunctivitis which comprises of symptoms such as redness, itching, swelling, tearing and stringy discharge) and red, puffy, sore and inflamed eyes due to the toxic

chemicals as well as allergic response,” She said.

If you do insist on lashes, beautician at Wescasa, Martha Antoniou You must clean your carpets properly.

If you neglect to care for your eyelashes, bacteria can build up, leading to more serious infections like conjunctivitis and styes.

“It’s also advisable to let your natural lashes breath in between having lash extensions because in some cases, you may experience dryness from the non-breathable, synthetic materials used in fake lashes.

“If they are used over an extended period of time with little care and not much time in between old and new lashes you may experience an infection or develop a rash around your lash line due to wearing them all the time.”