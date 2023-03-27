I’m an airline pilot – there’s a surprising way that plane toilets are emptied…and flight crew actually LOVE doing it

A PILOT told how a plane toilet was emptied – and the strangely common job it is with ground crew.

It was revealed by a Canadian captain of an aircraft who published his memoir about his cockpit experiences.

1 Veteran pilot reveals how plane toilets can be emptied Credit: Getty

You must read This is your Captain speaking. It explores the urban myths and stories that flyers make up about their city after they have flown.

The method for disposing of trash is one of the most debated topics in aviation.

Doug Morris, author and veteran Air Canada Dreamliner captain, has now revealed where the faeces goes.

According to the pilot, lavatories in planes could be serviced at airports.

It was also notified that all waste had been emptied into holding tanks behind the aircraft.

He stated that there was an access panel at the rear of the aircraft to let the holding tanks drain human waste.

Morris said that disposing of waste was also a highly-sought job.

He said, “If they [ground crew] It is the only obligation of their employees to do so.

“They can drive from plane rear to aircraft rear with some extended breaks.

These “lavologists”, who wear biohazard suit and masks, are considered to be experts in the field.

“And the sewage needs to be ‘dumped” at a designated site for biohazards at the airport.”

Later, the captain claimed that toilet servicing was an integral part of flying operations.

He stated that if a bathroom is not accessible, then it might not be an issue.

Charts can be consulted in order to determine if operations are going to be hampered.

There will be a limit to the number of lavatories that can be used depending on how long it takes for passengers to get there.

“Having washrooms go unserviceable on a long-haul flight could mean a diversion… yes, it’s that serious.”

Morris claimed that he witnessed many memorable sights while on the job. For instance, the cabin crew was able to observe the forward toilet in some planes using their cabin cameras.

He stated, “First of all, most passengers spend several seconds trying to figure out how the doors work.

Back in those days, opening a phone box was a similar process… you just need to push.

“There are also people who venture to the toilet in their socks or bare feet.

“The liquid on the floor might not be water. Consider turbulence, poor aim and blurred vision.”