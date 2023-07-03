I’m an air fryer expert – my secret way to create delicious cheese and egg breakfast bagels using the bagel hole

AN AIR fryer fan has shared a super easy cheesy bagel recipe and people are saying it’s the perfect breakfast.

The foodie shared her recipe for eggy, cheesy bagels and it’s so simple you only need three ingredients.

2 An air fryer fan has shared a super easy cheesy bagel recipe and people are saying it’s the perfect breakfast Credit: TikTok/airfryergirluk

2 This simple recipe only requires four ingredients Credit: TikTok/airfryergirluk

Creator known as @airfryergirluk Shared her snack with a TikTok online video.

She said: “A tasty air fryer breakfast!”

“The hole in the bagel is PERFECT for an egg.”

For this recipe you’ll want to place some baking paper in the tray of your air fryer.

It will be much easier to clean up afterward.

Put some grated cheddar on the tray.

You can choose any cheese you like cheddar, mozzarella or parmesan just make sure it’s grated

Save some and put some away.

Then, cut the bagel into halves and place the pieces on top of the cheese.

You can also try sesame or red onion bagels with chives.

Take two eggs, crack them and place inside the bagels’ holes.

Top with remaining cheese and seasonings such as piri-piri or salt.

For a runny egg, air fry at 180° for 7 minutes.

This recipe has been viewed over 1.7 millions times.

Users were curious to find out how this airfryer had been able to work.

One user said: “My air fryer is just gonna throw that cheese around like a damn tornado.”

Another said: “Why did your cheese not fly off mine flies!”

She replied: “Give it a bit of pat down before you put it in if it does that.”