I’m a travel whizz – my Ryanair booking hack will save you loads on cabin bags… never pay full price again

A TRAVEL whizz says her Ryanair booking hack will save you loads on cabin bags – you’ll never have to pay the full price again.

Expert Jazz revealed the money-saving trick in a clip posted to TikTok.

3 Jazz showed how you can save money on Ryanair luggage fees Credit: Getty

3 The expert clicked the ‘basic’ tab shown here Credit: TikTok/@lifeofjazz__

She said: “Use this tip to get cheap cabin baggage on all of your trips.

“Never select the first option airlines give you for cabin baggage.

“Always go with the basic option and wait until the end to add on your cabin baggage for a lower fare.”

Jazz showed how Ryanair’s website initially offered her a “regular” charge of £32.50 for a 10kg cabin bag and a smaller bag.

She instead clicked the basic option, which only included space for a small bag.

The expert said: “As you can see here, it’s £32.50 per person, per flight for cabin baggage.

“What you’re going to do here is type in your details and select a random seat allocation.

“Essentially, that extra cost is for seat allocation – which you don’t need.

Jazz added: “You really don’t need to be allocated a seat. You can let the airline do that for you.

“You’re going to wait all the way until the end, and then you’re going to gonna see this option.

“Priority – two cabin bags for £14 per person. This is how you get cheap cabin bags on all of your flights.”

Jazz had got exactly the same luggage allowance while saving £18.50 – just by waiting until the end.

It comes after a pilot revealed which suitcase brand he buys – and why it’s the best.