I’m a travel whizz – my Ryanair booking hack will save you loads on cabin bags… never pay full price again

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A TRAVEL whizz says her Ryanair booking hack will save you loads on cabin bags – you’ll never have to pay the full price again.

Expert Jazz revealed the money-saving trick in a clip posted to TikTok.

Jazz showed how you can save money on Ryanair luggage fees

3

Jazz showed how you can save money on Ryanair luggage feesCredit: Getty
The expert clicked the 'basic' tab shown here

3

The expert clicked the ‘basic’ tab shown hereCredit: TikTok/@lifeofjazz__

She said: “Use this tip to get cheap cabin baggage on all of your trips.

“Never select the first option airlines give you for cabin baggage.

“Always go with the basic option and wait until the end to add on your cabin baggage for a lower fare.”

Jazz showed how Ryanair’s website initially offered her a “regular” charge of £32.50 for a 10kg cabin bag and a smaller bag.

I work on a cruise ship - here are the 3 questions people always ask me
I’m a travel expert, here’s how I avoid food poisoning

She instead clicked the basic option, which only included space for a small bag.

The expert said: “As you can see here, it’s £32.50 per person, per flight for cabin baggage.

“What you’re going to do here is type in your details and select a random seat allocation.

“Essentially, that extra cost is for seat allocation – which you don’t need.

Jazz added: “You really don’t need to be allocated a seat. You can let the airline do that for you.

“You’re going to wait all the way until the end, and then you’re going to gonna see this option.

“Priority – two cabin bags for £14 per person. This is how you get cheap cabin bags on all of your flights.”

Jazz had got exactly the same luggage allowance while saving £18.50 – just by waiting until the end.

It comes after a pilot revealed which suitcase brand he buys – and why it’s the best.

She ended up getting a better deal on 'priority' luggage

3

She ended up getting a better deal on ‘priority’ luggageCredit: TikTok/@lifeofjazz__

Latest News

Previous article
The sky will be lit up by two supermoons in August. A rare blue-moon is also on display, a spectacle not seen for the next 14 years.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder