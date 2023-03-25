I’m a travel expert – suitcase hack stops thieves stealing your stuff…it’s scary how easy they can get into your luggage

A TRAVEL expert shared some tips to stop theft from your baggage.

TikTok user millennialwealthsarah demonstrated how it is possible to break into a suitcase using just a pen – and what you can do to prevent it.

It’s not easy to arrive at your holiday destination hoping that you will enjoy the sun and relax, only to discover that somebody has taken your belongings.

These simple guidelines can help you relax when selecting your holiday luggage.

This video shows some easy holiday tips that the travel expert shared to make sure you don’t fall prey to theft while on vacation.

She demonstrates in the video how simple it is to lock a suitcase with a pencil stuck between the zipper.

You can easily remove the suitcase zipper, giving thieves access to your entire belongings.

TikToker will then show you how you can close the zipper by pulling it back on the suitcase’s open side. This ensures that no one is able to see that your bag has been opened.

Sarah offers suggestions and suggests choosing a bag with an invisible zipper.

She stated that she thinks the Monos suitcases are great and are more affordable than those from Tumi or Away.

Elle continues to state that you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a suitcase. Just make sure it has no zippers or invisible zippers.

The material used to make the suitcase is equally important.

The travel expert recommends that you choose darker colors such as black and grey, since it’s harder to spot stains.

Sarah says, “I’d also consider suitcase brands with a lifetime guarantee or at most five years.”

She adds, “I would always choose a suitcase with wheels because it’s much more convenient to move it.”

