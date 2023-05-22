I’m a tech expert – here are the major mistakes people make that can kill expensive devices

An expert reveals the top mistakes users make that drain battery power.

Kim Komando, a disc jockey, hosts a call-in program every week where she gives advice about gadgets, apps, and websites.

You can write in the mailKim has compiled a five-step guide to prolonging the battery life of your mobile device.

Do not plug your computer in as often

It can harm your device to constantly strive for a battery level that is close to 100%.

Apple and Samsung warn users to charge their phones overnight as well as keeping them fully charged.

Huawei also says that keeping your battery as close as you can to the center (30% to 70%) will help to extend the life of the battery.

DON’T LET YOUR LAPTOP LIFE RUN LOW

Allowing your laptop to lose power can reduce its life expectancy.

It is recommended that your battery level be at 40 percent or more as much as possible.

Most laptops retail for over £1,000, so it’s doubly important to preserve the life of those costly gadgets.

Learn how to clean your device

As your phone travels in the pocket, bag or on your hand, it can collect dirt, dust, and gunk.

The majority of people will only give the screen a superficial wipe. However, this is not enough, since build-ups on your screen can lead to a variety of problems.

Take a soft, non-linty cloth and dampen it with water. Then, use circular, steady motions to wipe the dirt off your phone’s front and back.

Keep out of the Sun

If you leave your devices in a hot environment, they may suffer irreparable damages.

You could lose data and have your battery heat up.

Keep your smartphone in the shade whenever you can to avoid any glitches or malfunctions.

CHANGE THE ROUTER PASSWORD ROUTINELY

By changing your router password regularly, you reduce the chances of hackers attacking your gadgets through your network.

Set a password few would guess through the router admin page. Here is a link to the article.

Look for Remote Administration. You can log in to your router via the Internet and make changes.