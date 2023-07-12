I’m a security expert – never post common Kardashian-style holiday picture online or face bank-draining attack

A CERTAIN vacation-related photo can get you in a lot of trouble if you post it online.

The Kardashians and Jenners have been known to post pictures of their IDs but this is risky if you fail to remove valuable information first.

1 Kylie Jenner once posted her driver’s license online but cropped out vital details Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A recent Trend Micro blog post revealed the dangers of giving away your passport number to strangers.

Your passport number alone isn’t extremely valuable but when it’s combined with extra information, you could be in big trouble.

The blog states: “Combined with other personal information such as your name, address, and your photo (which could most likely be found online without too much difficulty), a criminal could do a lot of unlawful things.

“For example, with your passport number and enough other personal info, a criminal could gain access to your online accounts or target you and/or your loved ones with sophisticated and deceptive scams.”

It’s for this reason, you should avoid posting photos of your passport ID page online.

If you have done this already, it’s worth deleting.

When celebrities like Kylie Jenner post pictures of their IDs, their personal information is always removed first.

You can still share your ID picture as long as all other information is blurred or cropped.

The Trend Micro blog adds: “If a criminal were to get their hands on your passport number in the form of a scanned copy of your passport it could be a lot worse because it also has your full name, DoB, and your legit passport photo.

“It could be used in sophisticated scams or even to create convincing copies of your passport.”

The experts point out that your passport details can be stolen in several different ways.

A data breach, phishing scam, or simply losing your passport can also put you at risk.

It’s important to report if your passport is stolen and get a new one when possible.

Old passports should also be disposed of properly.

In the wrong hands, your identity can be used to commit crimes or access your bank account.