I’m a psychologist – here’s 3 ways to actually look forward to Mondays (yes, really)

We’ve all experienced it – that feeling of overwhelming dread as the Sunday afternoon progresses.

Sunday scaries are often described as the fear of returning to work in just a few hours.

1 It is believed that Sunday scares are a type of anticipation anxiety Credit: Alamy

It’s important to remember that despite its light-hearted title, this is not something you should ignore.

The common feeling is actually considered to be a form of anticipatory anxiety – an overwhelming feeling of dread about something that is due to happen.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, commissioned a study last year that found two-thirds of Brits are anxious on Sundays.

We will show you how to change your brain’s wiring and reduce the horrible feeling.

1. Write your worries down

If you regularly get hit by a case of the Sunday scaries but have no idea what’s causing them, take 20 minutes to write down your deepest thoughts and feelings.

Jolanta Burk, psychologist at Ireland’s Centre for Positive Psychology, says that we often exaggerate in our minds our fears.

She told us that “this simple exercise will help you identify what is causing your anxiety thoughts and help you to address them”. CNN.

These fears can be dispelled by writing them down.

If you find it difficult to talk or write about yourself, imagine you’re writing with a specific audience in mind, such as your friend.

This may help you better express what you’re feeling and understand why you’re feeling that way.

And if writing isn’t for you, use a recorder or video to help you express yourself.

2. Create a schedule

Introduce routines to last throughout the week to help you adjust to your new normal after the weekend.

It may sound boring to you, but studies Our brains are able to respond better to routine, structure and predictability.

The routine can not only make our lives more meaningful and happier, but also help reduce anxiety. Dr Cristina Reschke is a lecturer at the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences.

We can have a variety of routines, from visiting the gym or gardening to phoning a parent.

“Routines improve our sense of coherence, a process that allows us to make sense of the jigsaw of life events,” Dr Cristina wrote in You Can Have A Conversation.

3. Exercise

Exercise has been shown to have both mental and physical benefits. It also produces endorphins, which make us feel better.

Susan Albers is a psychologist from the Cleveland Clinic in US. She said that movement was a natural depressant.

It is important to exercise on Sundays to increase the amount of feel-good chemicals that your brain produces.

It’s not necessary to go for a HITT exercise – even a walk helps release happy hormones.