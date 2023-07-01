I’m a professional mermaid and people say I’m ‘superhuman’ – but there’s really strict rules on my make-up

A PROFESSIONAL mermaid has revealed what it takes to do the physically demanding job… and it’s not for the weak.

Mermaid Echo holds her breath underwater for minutes at a time and has strict rules around make-up.

To keep herself alive in tanks, she blows out little bursts of air and incorporates the spray of bubbles into the performance.

The job involves underwater acrobats, waving at spectators and warding off fish.

Mermaid Echo performs in a number of commercial tanks with real fish to bring the character to life for children.

However, fish can sometimes bump into her and try to steal the show.

All of this is done while Mermaid Echo wears a heavy tail, wig and heavy performance make-up.

The person behind the role took to TikTok to reveal some of their make-up secrets to stop it from budging underwater and people are seriously impressed.

“I use some cream contour to kind of underpaint,” they said. “Then I powder, and then I go back in with powder contour.

“I use a myriad of products from my mum’s kitchen sink and my own collection.

“So, it’s all just normal make-up but setting spray is really the money-maker at the end.”

Mermaid echo always has blue lipstick and purple eye-shadow with a heavy glitter on top.

The “money-maker” product is the Green Marble SeLr Spray, designed to keep special effects make-up in place.

However, Mermaid Echo finds it does as good of a job underwater.

In a TikTok video, the performer added that there’s strict rules around make-up and hair to ensure nothing flakes off or falls to the bottom of the water that will disrupt the tank’s ecosystem.

The water performed in tends to be around 13 degrees celsius.

Based in the water and Wisconsin, US, Mermaid Echo looks to educate children on nature conservation.

The person behind the character “works to inspire the next generation to care for at-risk aquatic ecosystems through storytelling and hands-on learning”.

“Mermaid Echo is an internationally award-winning educator and entertainer,” their website reads.

“Echo is a certified PADI Mermaid Instructor, Open Water Diver and Red Cross Lifeguard who centres safety in her events and curriculum.

“She has over seven years of experience in one-on-one childhood development.”