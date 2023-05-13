I’m a private jet pilot…people are always fascinated by my famous passengers and how much I get paid, so I’m telling all

A private jet pilot revealed the juicy secrets of A-list celebrities onboard a plane after seatbelts go off. You may be shocked at what follows.

Flight deck employee of 15 years, decided to reveal everything. From the most bizarre trip to Mile-High Club.

1 The stories of the Mile High Club and UFOs, as well as cheap seats on private jets, have emerged. Credit: Getty

The pilot, using the handle Legacy5000Driver on Reddit shared details about some of his famous clients, and also potential UFOs.

‘CRAZIEST FLIGHT’

A client chartering a jet was the shocking event that everyone wanted to know.

Pilot: “Many people believe that the back of private jets is an area of debauchery.”

The majority of time, it’s boring.

The occasional person may try to light up a cigarette, I’ve found what I presume is cocaine or an A list athlete might party too much in Vegas, then throw up.

The MILE HIGH CLUB

Mile-High Club is a notorious club that has been causing rumours for years about famous people and sending a few off-board.

Has this pilot of a private jet ever witnessed a couple trying to join?

He replied: “Yes.”

When I turned back, she was on his lap.

EARNINGS

How much do private jet aviators get paid? Do they also receive large tips?

A flight deck member describes one of his favorite passengers as follows: “Charterpilots are usually rewarded with tips.”

When I was flying charters, one of my favourite passengers was an ex-football player from the Chicago Bears who is now retired.

He would always tip $1000 when I flew him to Vegas. [£800] Without fail”

A pilot said that another advantage of his job was the ability to earn hotel rewards points.

He added, “I have enough points and status from staying at Marriott hotels that I can take all my vacations for free.”

It’s not just that I enjoy it when passengers go to cool destinations. Usually, we stay near them in case the passenger decides to return home earlier.

They pay for all expenses.

When it came to yearly salary, Legacy5000Driver claimed to make anywhere from an eye-watering £200,000 to £240,000.

A-LIST CLIENTS

Although the pilot of the jet could not disclose his name, he provided some important details to help people connect the dots.

One of the stars was an ex-president and another actor played Batman.

Also, there was an A-list celebrity couple who had split after having several children.

The recent split of a country group, and the nominations for multiple Oscars.

Mysteries

At 30,000 feet, a pilot has a unique perspective of the earth below.

There are also some strange sightings that can be seen from the cockpit.

A curious Redditor wanted to know what Legacy5000Driver saw that could not be explained.

“Yes. “Most things have an explanation. For example, we discover it is a weather ballon as we approach,” explained the pair.

The UAP was able to jump on me when I saw something that looked metallic but didn’t move in a particularly unnatural way, such as changing directions suddenly. [unidentified aerial phenomena] assumption.”

Some people even asked questions about whether the Earth is round or flat, to which the pilot answered: “Most definitely round…at 51,000ft [private jets fly higher than commercial airliners] You can easily see the Earth’s subtle curvature.”

STRANGEST CLIENT QUESTIONS

They also wanted to hear about some of his most challenging or demanding passengers.

The reply was: “I was once flying someone between Seattle and NY. As we approached Chicago, he remembered that his favorite steakhouse was located there. He asked us if we should stop.

If the weather is bad at your destination, you may have to change locations mid-flight.

He also gave a humorous tip about how to calm down a client who is rowdy.

The passenger may be “too hungover or have drunk too much during the flight. Create a small amount of artificial turbulence so that their drink spills and they stop.”

Asking for tips on how to overcome a fear or turbulence the pilot responded: “Know that while turbulence is uncomfortable and may cause injury if you’re not wearing your seatbelt, it rarely causes an accident.”

As in “so extremely rare, I can’t remember an actual crash that was caused by turbulence.”

Also, they explained that the turbulence is less intense when travelling in a private aircraft due to its higher altitude and less exposure to weather.

The cheapest way to fly private

Legacy5000Driver has some advice for those who are wondering how they can travel in luxury, avoid the long queues at airports and enjoy a comfortable flight.

The jet’s price is determined by its hourly rate, and not the number of seats. If you are able to find friends who will share the cost and fill every seat in the jet, you could get the lowest possible airfare.

A seven-seater jet from Phoenix to Vegas for one night, plus the return flight may cost you $7500. Divide that amount seven times.

Some companies also sell their empty legs for a discounted price. If they are trying to sell a flight to Vegas, for example, and they need to transfer a jet from LA to Vegas.