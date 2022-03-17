I’m a Harvard health expert and these are my seven tips to cure a hangover – see if hair of the dog actually works

A HEALTH expert shared seven ways to relieve a hangover. This includes how hair of the dog works.

The common symptoms of a hangover, such as nausea, fatigue, and headaches serve to remind the body about the dangers of drinking too much alcohol.

Some people experience light and sound sensitivities or a spinning sensation.

According to the EPA, alcohol is metabolized into Acetaldehyde. Acetaldehyde is toxic in high quantities. Harvard HealthHowever, concentrations seldom reach that high.

Drinking can also disrupt brain activity during sleep so a hangover may be considered sleep deprivation.

Hangovers can mimic jet lag because alcohol mixes with the hormones that regulate biological clocks.

Dr Robert Swift, a researcher at Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Rhode Island co-authored one of the most cited sources on this topic in 1998. He also noted hangover remedies.

He gave a detailed explanation of hangover remedies to Harvard Health Publishing.

A way to reduce the symptoms of a hangover? Increase your alcohol intake.

Hangovers are a sign of alcohol withdrawal. Drinking a little more can help ease this feeling.

This technique is also known as “hair of the dog.”

Dr Swift stated that the theory may have merit, but he cautioned against alcohol being used as a hangover cure.

“The hair of the dog just perpetuates a cycle,”Harvard Health was informed by him.

“It doesn’t allow you to recover.”

Hydration fluids such as water or other hydrating fluids are helpful in recovering. Certain foods can also be beneficial.

Drinking alcohol can lower blood sugar levels. Eating carbohydrates can help to get your body back on track and reduce fatigue or headaches.

When drinking, avoiding dark-colored beverages can make the next morning’s hangover a bit more tolerable.

Clear liquors such as vodka or gin are better choices than drinks with darker tones like red wine and whiskey, which have chemically related chemicals, including methanol. These compounds are particularly toxic.

Pain relievers can help ease the pain, but it’s important to steer clear of Tylenol because the alcohol leftover in the body may accentuate the toxic effects of Tylenol’s active ingredient of acetaminophen on the liver.

Coffee and tea contain caffeine, which can cause grogginess. Zinc and B vitamins can also help to lessen the severity of hangovers.

