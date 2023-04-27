I’m a former Majorca holiday rep & there are six things I would NEVER do on holiday – avoid booze deals & always haggle

A FORMER holiday rep has revealed the six things she would never do while taking a trip abroad.

Travel addict Chloe shared a slice of the 12 months of wisdom she acquired working in Majorca and Finland to educate other tourists.

4 Chloe shared her secrets to a successful and scam free holiday on TikTok Credit: Euphoricescapes

4 The former holiday rep worked in both Majorca and Finland for around a year Credit: Euphoricescapes

She decided to dish the dirt on classic scams, tourist traps and common mistakes people should avoid while having fun in the sun.

In a TikTok video, the adventure lover listed the six major faux paus to steer clear of when holidaying in a foreign country.

Chloe said: “If you’re super into your resort and all-inclusive style holidays, listen up.”

The ex-holiday rep first touched on the popular “unlimited” alcohol deals, where you can drink as much as you like for up to three hours.

“Trust me, there’s a reason they can afford to do that,” Chloe warned.

“Most of the time, it’s because they water it down and there is a load of rubbish in there that will make you sick.”

Her next point took a more serious turn, as she warned of a danger that many parents may not even consider when heading on holiday.

Chloe continued: “I know this one might sound quite surprising and sometimes it is very unavoidable, but if you can bring your own cot.

“Most of the time, hotel-provided cots won’t actually adhere to the safety procedures and regulations in your own country.

“I have had children that have fallen out or been injured due to the hotel cots.”

She then went on to discuss the art of negotiating while out shopping in tourist hotspots.

The former rep said: “I know this is pretty obvious, but you will be surprised at the amount of people that just accept the price that they’ve been told.

“They will prey on you as a tourist and try and get as much money out of you as possible. So always reasonably haggle down with them.”

As well as being street smart while travelling, Chloe also pointed out it’s equally as important to be sensible.

She explained: “Something else that I would never do is skip travel insurance.

“It’s one of those things that you think you don’t need until you actually do need it.”

The globetrotter said she had seen “devastating cases” where people have been plunged into huge debt as they had to fork out for medical bills and travel changes.

Chloe then shared another big no-no with her followers.

She said: “I would never leave my child unattended in the resort.

“Even if it’s gated up, enclosed and you think it’s all tourists around you – I think we’ve all learned from the Madeline McCann situation.”

Chloe claimed she had been left searching with frantic parents for their lost kids for up to three hours on some occasions.

“Please just keep an eye on your kids at all times,” she added.

To wrap up her handbook detailing how to create a danger-free holiday, the former rep warned people not to use foreign electrical items abroad.

She said: “Most of the time, this is just the case for cheap electrical items such as hair straighteners, curlers, unofficial phone chargers.

“This is because the power outage from your home country to a foreign country is completely different.

“So sometimes the electrical item might not recognise that and… you will end up getting electrocuted basically.

“If you’re not sure, just take a look at the voltage on your electrical items or ask the hotel.”

4 She urged holidaymakers to stay safe and avoid tourist traps while abroad Credit: Euphoricescapes