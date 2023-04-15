I’m a ‘fat babe’ – I’m proof there’s nothing wrong with a plus-size woman wearing a bikini

A BIKINI-CLAD plus-size woman has confidently stepped out in her swimwear to ring in the warmer weather.

She said she’s living proof that there’s nothing wrong with a fat babe in a bikini.

2 Fawn is a plus-size model and digital content creator on TikTok Credit: TikTok/phattiefawn

Fawn (@phattiefawn) posed in a pink and white heart-patterned bikini.

“Now this, this is a bikini body,” read text over the video.

She turned around to give fans another view of her body.

“I’m ready to go piss some people off at the beach,” she added.

The plus-size influencer declared that she’s is eager to hit the waves.

“My bikini body is ready,” she said. “Now which beach are we going to first?”

The video drew in many viewers who shared their two cents in the comment section.

“The only problem is I wouldn’t know how to stop staring,” one wrote.

“I’d be very happy if I saw you at my beach,” another added.

“Hell yes it is you are so very beautiful,” a third commented.

“I’f I saw you at the beach I wouldn’t be able to take my eyes off of you,” yet another said.

“Damn mommy can you do it again?” one more wrote.

The video came as part of a body positivity trend on social media.

Women of all shapes and sizes are proudly declaring that all bodies qualify as bikini bodies.