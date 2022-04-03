I’m a doctor and here’s why men must never avoid a rectal examination

A DOCTOR has explained why men shouldn’t refuse to have their rectal examined by the NHS.

This involves the doctor inserting a lubricated fingers into the rectum. “vital”Screening tool for prostate cancer.

1 A rectal examination for prostate cancer may be offered to men. They should not decline this exam. Credit: Getty

One in eight men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. It is the most common form.

March is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in England.

Dr Jiri Kubens, from the cancer treatment facility Proton Therapy CenterPrague, Czech Republic – Men can “bury their head in the sand”When it comes to their health.

He said: “Prostate cancer affects thousands of men in the UK each year and the consequences can be devastating if it is not caught in time.

“Men can often shy away from regular health screenings, whether it’s because they prefer to bury their heads in the sand or because they think ill health happens to other people and not them.

“There is a certain stigma with prostate checks in particular as they involve an intimate examination and the perceived embarrassment can make men avoid this important screening.

Most read in Men’s Health

“However, this should not be allowed to prevent you from keeping a close eye on your health and ignoring a potential problem certainly does not make it go away.”

Early detection of prostate cancer is key to effective treatment.

“I want to urge men to take responsibility for their own health and do the right thing,”Dr Jiri said.

What is the Test and when will it be administered?

If a man is at high risk for developing prostate cancer, he may be offered a test.

You can also consult your GP if you are concerned about your risk factors or symptoms. These include urating more, difficulty erecting, back pain and need to urinate more.

The GP can use a variety to determine if there is prostate cancer. There is not one test that will identify it.

One of these is the physical examination of your prostate, also known as a DRE or digital rectal exam.

The prostate, a gland the size of a walnut, is located just below the bladder. It also sits in front of both the rectum and the bladder.

An examination of the prostate should be performed with care.

To examine the prostate, the doctor will insert a gloved, lubricated hand into the rectum.

Dr Jiri stated: “The doctor will check for the size, shape and texture of the prostate to determine if there might be a tumour.”

He said that the idea of an exam is not a bad idea. “daunting”It is important and men should not be ashamed to go to the doctor.

“The idea of a digital exam inside the rectum is often one of the parts that puts men off being screened, but it’s a vital check,”Dr Jiri.

“Men can sometimes be reluctant to seek medical health with a variety of issues, but the intimacy of a prostate exam can make it particularly daunting.

“However, doctors assure patients that there is nothing to feel uncomfortable about and that they conduct these tests on men every day without embarrassment.

“Doctors are highly trained to deal with these situations and they have seen it all before.”

The PSA test is another test that can be used to measure levels of prostate-specific antibody (PSA), in the blood.

An elevated PSA level could indicate a problem in your prostate. However, it is not a sure sign.

It’s normal to have some amount of PSA in the blood anyway, and it can rise due to a number of things.

A majority of people with elevated PSA levels are healthy, with only 65 percent of them having cancer. Only 15% of those with tumors receive false negatives.

A combination of a PSA Test, a physical examination, and a patient’s risk factor will help a GP determine whether to send them for more detailed tests.

Dr Jiri: “A PSA test will give the doctor a better insight into the possible presence of prostate cancer, but examining it with a finger means the doctor will be able to confirm their suspicion.”

Each year, prostate cancer is diagnosed in more than 47.500 men.

Every 45 minutes, a man dies from the disease – that’s more than 11,500 men every year.

Dr Jiri said: “If prostate cancer is detected, the doctor will explain the range of treatment options available to you and the next steps in your treatment plan.

“A diagnosis of prostate cancer does not necessarily mean a death sentence and early detection often leads to successful treatment.”

A man’s chance of recovery is greater the earlier a tumor is discovered.

Always examine the signs and don’t forget to swat at them.