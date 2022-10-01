I’m a DIY whizz and my 60p trick means your walls are always perfectly smooth when painting

It can make a huge difference in the look and feel of a room by simply painting it.

However, working with paint can be dangerous. There are many issues to consider.

2 The wall paint pro demonstrated how the trick works. Credit: Tiktok – Alec Paints

Alec, a professional painter, shared a simple trick that will ensure smooth walls every time you paint.

He shared his TikTok account @alecpaints explaining that the key lies within your paint roller.

Pros say that leaving your roller to collect dust can lead to disaster. This can transfer onto your walls.

Instead, cover your roller with masking tape before you use it.

This will remove any hair or fluff from the roller before you paint it and cover your walls. It makes for a smooth application.

Masking tape can be purchased for as low as 60p, which is a reasonable price for walls that are flawless.

Alec showed how to make the hack by wrapping the roller with tape and then removing the tape.

One person said: “I’ve never seen a roller put paint on so smoothly first roll.”

The second was: “This was satisfying as hell.”

Another one: “I wish I knew this before I painted my room.”