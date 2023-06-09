It is not uncommon for a WELL-balanced dietary regimen to be enough to supply us with the necessary nutrients.

It is important to take extra vitamins or minerals when necessary.

But where should you begin? Social media is full of contradictory advice and a lot of different options.

Registered dietitian Ro Huntriss explains.

She told me: “Nutrients play a vital role in maintaining health and the main way we get these compounds from food is by eating it.

The body functions are supported by a balanced diet, rich in nutrients, protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Supplements can be useful in situations where a person may not get enough nutrients in their diet or if they have increased nutritional requirements.

What your body requires depends on your age. So what you need in your teens could be completely different 40 years later.

Ro gives you the top supplements to take in each decade.

Teens

The British Nutrition Foundation reports that a quarter (25%) of UK kids between 11 and 18 years old have low vitamin-D levels.

Adolescent girl girls are more likely to be affected than boys by low blood sugar levels (less than 25nmol/L).

Ro says vitamin D is important for many health aspects, such as bone development, immunity, and mental wellbeing. It’s therefore vital that you stay up to date.

She added, “But in Britain, our diets don’t provide a lot of vitamin D. We need to depend on the sun in spring and summer and supplementation in autumn and winter.”

Some people may need to take supplements all year long and at higher dosages than 10mcg per person.

Tests can be done by your doctor.

20s

World Health Organization estimates 30 percent of women aged between 15 and 50 are anaemic.

Ro explained that women with heavy periods should consider iron as an important supplement.

You can find iron in legumes, nuts, meat and fish.

Experts say that iron supplements can be used to make up for a low level.

30s

“The average age of a mother giving birth in the UK is now over 30 years, so I’ll make a recommendation related to pregnancy,” Ro said.

According to NHS, it is ideal for women to take 400mcg of folic acids three months prior and until twelve weeks into pregnancy.

According to experts, this significantly lowers the risk for neural tube defects.

Vitamin A is also recommended to be avoided by the health service during pregnancy, as excessive amounts can cause harm to an unborn child.

40s

Perimenopause can begin in the 40s for many women.

In the time leading up to menopause, symptoms like mood swings or brain fog can occur.

Ro stated that magnesium could help many women during this time of difficulty.

It can improve psychological function and reduce fatigue and tiredness, as well as maintaining bone health.

Magnesium is found not only in supplements, but also in green leafy veggies, whole grains and dairy.

Ro suggests that if you have trouble sleeping, avoid any sleep aids with caffeine.

You may find that it’s more frequent than you thought.

50s

Ro explained that oestrogen levels drop significantly once you reach menopause.

She added, “This may cause bone loss and increase the risk for osteoporosis.”

Some women will be advised to supplement their calcium intake with a calcium-rich calcium product.

You can find calcium in milk products, bread, bone-in fish, fortified plants, and dairy alternatives.

60s

“In our 60s, we’re bringing it back around to vitamin D,” Ro said.

It is an important nutrient throughout life, but people over 65 are less effective at producing it.

They are advised to continue taking a vitamin D 10mcg supplement throughout the year.

This is especially important for those who have low exposure to the sun.

70s

According to Ro, it’s important to monitor your Vitamin B12 level throughout life but especially in your later years.

She added, “This is the time when most deficiencies can be seen, particularly over 75 years old.”

The B12 vitamin is naturally found in meat, dairy and fish products. A plant-based food diet that lacks fortified items will need some supplements.

Ro explained that a lack of B12 can cause memory loss, vision problems, coordination issues, and even damage to the nervous systems. It is therefore important to have this checked and treated.

For long-term treatment, make sure you consume enough B12-rich food in your diet or regularly take supplements.