I’m a dermatologist – top tips for staying safe in the sun…even the type of clothing you wear can make a big difference

The top 10 tips from a dermatologist for sun safety, including the type of clothing to wear.

The clear sky is expected to continue for several days, allowing Brits to enjoy the 22C temperatures.

Forecasters predict highs of early 20sCs for the UK with 22C peaks in London, Southampton and Glasgow today.

Skin cancer is a concern for dermatologists, who have warned people to avoid sunbathing and enjoy it safely.

Experts warn that the best way to prevent melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – is by avoiding the sun.

Cancer Research UK has reported that rates of skin carcinoma have doubled over the past 20 years.

Elizabeth Blakeway Manning, consultant dermatologist and Melanoma Fund medical ambassador in Yorkshire has revealed her tips for protecting your health while getting a tan.

Clothes are key

Clothing is the first thing you should do to protect yourself from sun damage. It can absorb or block harmful UV rays that cause skin cancer.

As the temperature rises, it becomes more difficult to do this as “it’s an instinctive urge” for people to take off their clothes. MailOnline.

Blakeway-Manning recommends wearing a hat, preferably one with a large brim.

Your forehead, scalp and ear are especially vulnerable.

Check your sunscreen date

When the weather is hot, we all know that it is important to apply sunscreen.

Melanoma UK recommends Brits wear sunscreen everyday, and says you should use at least factor 30.

A survey found that one out of ten Brits rarely apply SPF, while another one in twenty never does so even though they are told to do it daily.

Most Brits are also unaware that the shelf life of most sunscreens is three years.

It is more likely that the bottle’s quality will degrade if it has been opened and closed more than once.

It is recommended that you mark the date on the bottle when it was first opened to help yourself remember how long the product has been in use.

Apply sunscreen again

Some sun seekers may apply sunscreen the first thing in the am, but completely forget about reapplying it throughout the rest of the day.

Experts recommend reapplying sunscreens every two hours.

According to dermatologists, this happens because even if you are very careful when applying the creams and lotions, some parts of your body may still be missed.

It is possible that certain areas of the skin will remain vulnerable throughout the day.

Perspiration, dirt and water can remove the toughest sunscreen.

Rays can be dangerous

The experts say that being caught by the weather can cause sunburns in many Brits.

You may start your activity when it’s mild in the morning but the temperature will rise and cause you to get sunburned.

They also cautioned Brits against getting sunburnt on cloudy days, as the clouds do not block UV rays.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Dermatology, just five sunburns over your lifetime can double your risk of developing skin cancer.

Shade Protectors

According to Dr Blakeway Manning, hopping into the shade is an excellent way to protect your skin from UV rays.

Experts agree that shade, along with clothing, is the best UV-protection.

From March to October, NHS guidelines suggest spending some time in the shade from 11am to 3pm and make sure you never sunburn.

It is best to make use of temporary structures like gazebos or umbrellas.

Lightweight fabrics

Dr Blakeway Manning recommends that sun seekers wear clothes with a fine weave.

These offer the best protection as a tight weave leaves very few holes in between — preventing rays from filtering through.

You can check the suitability for the fabric simply by exposing it to sunlight.

“If none or minimal light filters through, you’re sorted.”

Don’t use sunbeds

Experts warn against using sunbeds for tanning.

The sunbeds that are so popular emit UV light in doses as strong as midday tropical sunlight.

It can also increase your risk of getting skin cancer. Signs of skin damage may not appear for as long as 20 years.

Blakeway-Manning says that you should “fake” a tan and avoid sunbeds if your goal is to achieve optimum tan.