I’m A Celebrity make-up artist accused of sending thousands of Australians into lockdown

An I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Australia has been placed under lockdown by a crew member.

After arriving in Australia to film the Australian edition of the program, the television worker tested positive.

Last Saturday, the make-up artist aged 31 flew from Sydney to Ballina in New South Wales to work on the new Australian version.

According to ABC News, the crew member had an exemption that permitted her to travel for work-related purposes only.

The unidentified woman apparently visited multiple locations across the state, including shops and restaurants in Byron Bay as well as Kingscliff, without using her QR code.









She then later on tested positive for Covid which then triggered a seven-day lockdown of the wider Tweed and Byron Shires, with 135,000 people then forced to live under stringent curbs.

The affected areas have also had their border closed in Queensland.

ITV, which produces I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has stated that all close contacts of the crew member were isolated immediately and tested. All rapid and PCR test results taken by crew members have returned a negative.









A spokesperson said: “As has been reported, an I’m A Celebrity crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

“ITV are disappointed and sympathetic to the impact this has had on the region. “

The woman who tested positive has now been charged with breaches of public health orders and police have said that her activities in Byron Bay and Kingscliff had breached the conditions of her work travel exemption.







Sydney is also still under lockdown so people have to stay at home unless leaving for work reasons.

The show’s future filming schedule is still uncertain.

The Australian version is normally shot in South Africa. However, Covid reasons meant that it was filmed in Australia.

Because of coronavirus, the UK’s version is going ahead. It will be filmed in Wales for the second year.

The celebrity list has not been released.